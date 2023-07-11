Renegade Fuels Extends Relationship with Buddy Hull In Advance Of Mile-High Nationals

Top Fuel driver and team owner Buddy Hull introduced the Renegade Fuel Top Fuel dragster to the NHRA world during the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Nationals in Chicago and now the fuel and additive company is returning for two additional events as primary sponsor beginning with this weekend’s NHRA Dodge Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway. Renegade Fuels will also be primary sponsor for the Topeka Nationals in August. Hull will add a host of additional associate sponsors and in-kind marketing partners to his program for the final NHRA national event at the historic NHRA venue that is celebrating 65 years of NHRA drag racing. The driver and team based out of Dallas, Texas, will be making his fourth start of the season and his Mike Guger tuned Top Fuel dragster is ready to tackle the mountain conditions that can be tricky for some teams.

“I am fired up to have Renegade Fuels back for two more races and to get back to Bandimere Speedway,” said Hull, whose primary business is Vertex Roofing and General Contractors. “We are methodically building our program and over the first three races we weren’t seeing the results we expected. Mike and I spent every available minute after Chicago going through every inch of the Renegade Fuels Top Fuel dragster. We found some areas that were holding us back, got them fixed and now we are ready to come out swinging.”





Hull has been a consistent competitor in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. The up-and-coming driver not only focuses his attention to performance on the track, but he has built a robust group of marketing partners with the assistance of Marketing Director Madi Smith. The team has year-round support from Methanol Moonshine and has developed relationships with a variety of local Denver businesses for this weekend’s race. Phil Long Ford of Denver will provide Hull’s team with a tow vehicle throughout the weekend and What’s Happening Catering will feed the Hull Racing team. The Renegade Fuels Top Fuel dragster will also be adorned by branding from Arvada Rent-Alls, Cash Injury Law, Lucky’s Diesel Shop, Hydra Trucking and Warehouse, Spell Paving and Gates Auto/



“We reach out to as many local partners as possible for every race because we know there are some companies that can’t afford to be on a professional race team year-round but want to make an impact in their local market,” said Smith. “We have had local partners on our race car every race this year from Phoenix to Las Vegas to Chicago. We treat them just like Renegade, Methanol Moonshine or Vertex, our main primary sponsors. These race cars run on nitro and money so anything we can do to help a company build their business and keep us at the track we will find a way to make it work.”



This year Hull has qualified for the Arizona Nationals and the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals. The hyper competitive driver is looking for his first round win of 2023 but he knows the strength of his team lies in the veteran leadership and crew chief skills of Mike Guger and his personal passion.



“I don’t think there is anyone out here that is going to outwork me and Mike,” said Hull. “Everyone on tour works hard but I really feel like we are going this program 110% and we will see the dividends sooner rather than later. I can’t thank people like Renegade Fuels and Methanol Moonshine for supporting us plus having all the local Denver companies on board will make this an amazing weekend.”



Hull will be one of the featured drivers in the Bandimere Speedway Top Eliminator Club for a Q&A and autograph session Friday, July 14 at 1:30 p.m. in advance of his first qualifying run at 4:30 p.m. The second Friday night qualifying run will take place at 8:00 p.m. Hull and the rest of the Top Fuel competitors will get two more qualifying runs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. before the quickest 16 race cars will go head-to-head on Sunday at 11 a.m. The race will be televised nationally on FOX.