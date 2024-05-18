Connect with us

IHRA

Remaining Three IHRA Hot Rod Classic Races Removed from 2024 Schedule

Published

There was a ton of enthusiasm when the International Hot Rod Association announced plans to bring back class racing with the IHRA Hot Rod Classic in 2023.

It carried over to a solid debut at Xtreme Raceway Park which it was truly a blast from the past. That enthusiasm shown in the months prior to the opening event hasn’t translated into the racers’ support of the other scheduled events with low entries, leading to today’s tough decision to cancel the rest of the 2024 season.

All pre-entries and tickets paid to the scheduled events have been refunded.

The IHRA Hot Rod Classic featured strong guaranteed payouts and fantastic prizes like unique black powder-coated IHRA Ironman trophies and specially designed IHRA medals. IHRA CEO and Owner Larry Jeffers remains committed to the IHRA Hot Rod Classic concept and will revisit another opportunity to bring back the events at a later time when it makes sense.

“It’s truly heartbreaking to make this decision,” Jeffers said. “The feedback we got when we announced the IHRA Hot Rod Classic was overwhelming. We had great tracks scheduled to host these races and some terrific partners who support to the program. We just need more racers to sign up and show up at the track.

“Our team has fully embraced the IHRA Hot Rod Classic and put in the effort to make it work for the racers. We want the IHRA Hot Rod Classic to succeed for our tracks, partners and racers over the long haul.”

On that note, the IHRA is open to suggestions from the racers about what they need to support the Hot Rod Classic and make it a winner for all involved. Email suggestions to [email protected].

