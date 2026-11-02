Reigning World Champion Dallas Glenn Wins Again to Extend Pro Stock Points Lead in Las Vegas

Only a single race remains before the curtain drops on the 2026 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, and Dallas Glenn is using every moment of the dwindling season wisely. After running the table to make big gains at Texas Motorplex two weeks ago, the driver of the KB Titan Racing-powered RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro kept the momentum rolling in Las Vegas. Another No. 1 and another win at the 26th annual Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals set the reigning world champion on proper course to close the season exactly as he intends.



“[My car] is really happy right now, and not only is it running the numbers, but it’s really adding to my confidence,” said Glenn, who leaves Las Vegas 87 points ahead of his next closest competitor in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, KB Titan engine customer Matt Hartford. “It’s been getting better and better every race, and when you have a good car under you, you can relax a little bit. It actually helps you drive a little bit better; you’re not so worried about cutting a light, you can just go up there and click off good laps.”



Glenn’s reaction times throughout eliminations were characteristically strong – after a .035 on a solo run when Alan Prusiensky could not make the call in round one, Glenn left the starting line with respectable .018- and .017-second reaction times in the quarter and semifinals before launching on a killer .002 in the final against Troy Coughlin Jr.



He had the car to go right along with those strong starts, too, clicking off back-to-back 6.61-second victories over Erica Enders and Hartford (a critical round in the championship hunt) before slamming the door on Coughlin with low elapsed time of the event, 6.587 to 6.604.



Not only was Glenn’s performance pivotal, the results of his championship challengers were just as impactful. In the first round, Greg Stanfield’s second consecutive first-round exit left the door open for Total Seal Piston Rings campaigner Hartford and Greg Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro out of the KB Titan Racing stable, to make up ground of their own. Stanfield had taken over the points lead in Rockingham, but after first-round exits in both Dallas and Las Vegas, he dropped to third in the Pro Stock standings.



After Stanfield’s early exit in Las Vegas, if Anderson had won the event, hope for a seventh world title would have remained a realistic possibility. A Las Vegas win for Hartford would have made the upcoming In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals a serious war. When both were ousted in the semifinals, Glenn was able to breathe a sigh of relief, however temporary.



“We just have to keep our head down and keep working, keep trying to improve, and keep making good runs,” said Glenn, now a four-time winner in Las Vegas and the winner there in each of the most recent three events. “If I know anything about Pomona, you definitely can’t relax, no matter how much of a point lead you have.”



The NHRA Finals will count for points and a half, and if Glenn should make up three points in qualifying there to extend his point lead over Hartford to 90, he will have a three-round advantage heading into the final raceday of the season.



The 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will conclude with the 61st annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Nov. 12-15.