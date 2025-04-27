Reigning World Champ Greg Anderson Seeking Victory and Milestone in Backyard of HendrickCars.com

Greg Anderson has quite a winning record at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte. In fact, his five previous wins at his home track are the most of any driver in the Pro Stock category, and on Sunday at the American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, he will be seeking a sixth win at the Bellagio of Dragstrips. The most winning driver in the history of the class has a plan: go rounds in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro and win his third trophy of the season right there in Rick Hendrick’s backyard.



“Yes, a win here would mean a lot,” said Anderson. “It always means a little more than most because it’s not only our home base, it’s the home base for Rick Hendrick and all the great people at HendrickCars.com and Hendrick Motorsports. Our pits are packed here this weekend, and it means the world to us to have so much support. To be able to bring home the trophy on Sunday would just be the icing on the cake of a weekend that’s already been pretty great.”



The HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro was quickest in three of four qualifying rounds, netting Anderson 11 bonus points and narrowly missing earning a fourth pole on the season. In the first five events, Anderson has been low qualifier at all but the Phoenix and Charlotte events, and at each of those, he was No. 2.



Starting second isn’t a celebrated position for Anderson, who strives to be the best every time he makes a pass down the racetrack – but the Friday evening session was a bit of a miss, and KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn was able to ascend to the top and claim the GESi Pro Stock No. 1 qualifier bonus. Incoming points leader Anderson and Glenn, who is No. 2 in the Pro Stock standings, clocked identical elapsed times in qualifying (6.502), but Glenn got the edge based on speed, 211.10 to 210.93.



“I certainly wanted to be No. 1, but what matters most is going to be who gets that trophy tomorrow, and that’s where my focus is now,” said Anderson. “Qualifying is done, it’s behind us, and I think we’ve proven once again that this HendrickCars.com Chevrolet is a hot rod. It’s the best car out there right now, and yes, it’s four-wide racing and anything can happen, but I feel I have every reason to expect to reach the final round, and I hope to see the win light in our lane.”



For the second race in a row, eliminations will be run in the unorthodox four-wide format, with the quickest two drivers in each quad advancing. Anderson’s first-round quad will include Kenny Delco, Deric Kramer, and Brandon Foster.



In addition to racing for the 109th Wally of his career, Anderson and his teammates will be racing for the 200th Pro Stock win for KB Titan Racing. Two weeks ago in Las Vegas, Glenn claimed No. 199 for the team that was originally started by Ken Black with Anderson at the helm. In addition to Anderson’s 108 wins for the team now known as KB Titan Racing, Glenn has a total of 15, Jason Line earned 51, Bo Butner tallied 11, Matt Hartford claimed six, Deric Kramer has five, and Jimmy Alund, Camrie Caruso, and Vincent Nobile each secured one.



“It will be a neat milestone for this team and for Greg Anderson,” said the reigning and six-time world champion. “Whoever gets the 200th win for KB Titan Racing, it will be special. Of course, I would like for it to be me – but to have built this team with Ken Black so long ago and to be approaching 200 wins, wow. It’s going to be really cool for me no matter who gets that trophy. It would be fantastic to be able to do it here, with everyone from the shop and all of our friends and family on the property. It’s going to be something we’re all very proud of.”



Eliminations at the American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals are scheduled to begin at 12 noon Easter Time on Sunday, April 27, at zMAX Dragway.

This story was originally published on April 26, 2025.