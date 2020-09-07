Reigning NHRA Pro Mod World Champ Stevie “Fast” Jackson Rolls To Second U.S. Nationals Win

Defending E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series world champion Stevie “Fast” Jackson rolled to his first win of the 2020 season on Sunday, beating Todd Tutterow in the final round of the 66th annual DENSO Spark Plugs U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

The race, which was presented by ATI ProCharger, was the third of the season in the class, with each taking place at Indy since the NHRA restarted its season in July. Jackson became the most recent winner thanks to a run of 5.756-seconds at 248.98 mph in his blown Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro in the finals, giving Jackson his second U.S. Nationals win and 10th victory in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT



After a slow start to the season, Jackson reached his 15th final round on Sunday with wins against Clint Satterfield, former world champ Khalid AlBalooshi and Brandon Snider, posting a .009 reaction time and wire-to-wire advantage against Tutterow in the finals.

“When you have a car that is consistent, you’re a better driver,” Jackson said. “Coming into this race, we were behind the eight-ball, and I told (tuner) Billy (Stocklin), if you get it close, I’m going to get it for you. He gave me a hot rod, and when you get me and Billy working in harmony, we can do some pretty special stuff. Todd Tutterow is one of the best drivers there is and I knew he was coming for my head. We tore it up in the final and had a good day today.”

Tutterow advanced to the final round after wins against Steve Matusek, Kris Thorne and former world champ Mike Janis.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series continues Sept. 25-27 with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

***

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Final round-by-round results of the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series from the 66th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis:

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Khalid alBalooshi, Chevy Camaro, 5.734, 251.91 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 6.031, 194.46; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.776, 246.66 def. Clint Satterfield, Camaro, 5.832, 226.24; Kris Thorne, Camaro, 5.768, 257.87 def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, 5.757, 250.74; Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 5.745, 247.47 def. Tommy D’aprile, Camaro, 5.800, 246.66; Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.751, 250.46 def. Eric Dillard, Camaro, 5.865, 244.34; Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.767, 249.21 def. Steve Matusek, Ford Mustang, Foul – Centerline; Jonathan Gray, Camaro, 5.750, 251.49 def. Chad Green, Corvette, Foul – Red Light; Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.763, 249.86 def. Jim Whiteley, Corvette, 5.859,

244.03;

QUARTERFINALS — Jackson, 5.774, 248.39 def. alBalooshi, 5.730, 251.49; Janis, 5.774, 249.72 def. Gray, 5.771, 250.64; Snider, 5.749, 248.34 def. Smith, 5.760, 251.34; Tutterow, 6.785, 145.67 def. Thorne, Broke – No Show;

SEMIFINALS — Tutterow, 5.796, 249.35 def. Janis, 5.771, 250.04; Jackson, 5.751, 249.72 def.

Snider, 5.753, 248.34;

FINAL — Jackson, 5.756, 248.98 def. Tutterow, 10.154, 87.62.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series point standings (top 10) following the 66th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

Pro Modified

1. Steve Jackson, 201; 2. Jonathan Gray, 198; 3. Kris Thorne, 191; 4. Chad Green, 181; 5. Mike Janis, 178; 6. Jason Scruggs, 168; 7. Clint Satterfield, 154; 8. Khalid alBalooshi, 153; 9. Brandon Snider, 140; 10. Todd Tutterow, 134.

Comments