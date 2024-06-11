Registration Open for 2024 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala

Tickets for the 2024 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala, scheduled for Friday, July 19, at the Anaheim Marriot in Anaheim, Calif., are now available at www.sema.org/gala. The aftermarket industry will come together during the prestigious annual celebration to honor the 2024 SEMA Hall of Fame inductees and recognize incoming and outgoing members of the SEMA Board of Directors.

“The SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala is a great opportunity to connect with colleagues and friends during a special night in which we celebrate the icons of our industry,” said SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola. “It’s an honor to be able to celebrate these individuals whose work and contributions have helped enrich and grow the aftermarket.”

Since its inception in 1976, the SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala (formerly known as the SEMA Awards Gala) has helped recognize and connect industry leaders who share a common passion and love for the industry. Among this year’s honorees are 2024 SEMA Hall of Fame inductees Chris Kersting, Jack Priegel, Les Rudd, and Jon Wyly.

The SEMA Cares Industry Cup Challenge will run in conjunction with the Gala, offering companies an opportunity to sponsor a child-built pinewood racecar and challenge industry colleagues in head-to-head competition. The races, which are run throughout the Friday reception, support SEMA Cares, a group that unites the automotive aftermarket to raise funds for various children’s charities, including the Austin Hatcher Foundation, Childhelp, and Victory Junction. The Industry Cup Challenge winner will take home a trophy with their company named engraved among past winners, with the trophy to be returned the following year in a Stanley Cup style tradition. Additionally, a SEMA PAC reception will be held immediately following the Gala.

For more information and to secure a seat or table at the annual celebration, visit www.sema.org/gala. For more information about SEMA Cares or to sponsor an Industry Cup Challenge race car, visit this link. For information about the SEMA PAC reception, contact Alicia Steger at [email protected] or 202-796-2252.

This story was originally published on June 11, 2024.