Registration Now Open for SEMA Battle of the Builders

Applications are now available for SEMA Battle of the Builders, the coveted competition that unites and recognizes SEMA Show vehicle builders. Open exclusively to those with a car or truck displayed at the annual trade show taking place in November, the competition celebrates and honors top builders for reaching what many consider to be the pinnacle of automotive events. The competition, now in its eighth year, tells the stories behind the builds, and it provides builders with additional exposure and a chance to be recognized and named as the industry’s top builder.

With vehicle space available only to qualified exhibitors, SEMA Show vehicle builders represent an elite group of individuals who have the distinction of superior craftsmanship and proven excellence. Exhibitors are highly selective on the vehicles and builders they choose to showcase their products, capture attention, and drive traffic to their booths.

“Exhibitors rely on vehicles at the SEMA Show to optimally showcase their products in use and generate buzz,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA vice president of events. “When an exhibitor chooses to showcase a vehicle, whether it’s in their booth or elsewhere in the Show, that exhibitor is investing in the build and the builder. They’re choosing the best builders to represent their brands and tell their stories.”

The SEMA Battle of the Builders competition will award one winner in four different categories—Hot Rod, Truck/Off-Road, Import/Sport Compact, and Young Guns—before crowning an overall top builder during SEMA Ignited, the official SEMA Show after-party that takes place on Friday after the weeklong trade show ends.

As part of SEMA’s initiative to support and encourage the younger generation in the industry, the association will continue its SEMA Young Guns Regional Qualifiers. Applications for the Young Guns Regional Qualifiers are also available online, making the program open to builders who may not already have a vehicle displayed at the SEMA Show, provided they are 27 years and younger. Young Guns Regional Qualifier winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the 2021 SEMA Show, transportation of the winner’s vehicle, a designated feature vehicle spot at the Show, and entry into the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition, where they will compete alongside established vehicle builders from the industry.

“Each year, we meet amazing young builders through the Young Guns Program,” said Gattuso. “It’s inspiring to witness the passion they have for all things car-related, and to see the industry embrace them as they build a network of contacts and connections that will fuel a lifelong career.”

To register, or for more information on the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition, log on to www.semabotb.com. The deadline to register is October 15.

