Registration Now Open for 2024 SEMA Show Exhibitor Summit

Exhibitor booth space agreements are increasing for the 2024 SEMA Show, November 5-8, Las Vegas, and Show organizers have announced that registration is now open for this year’s SEMA Show Exhibitor Summit, July 24-25, Las Vegas, West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The road to the SEMA Show begins with the Exhibitor Summit, a two-day education-packed event featuring everything a company needs–whether a first-timer or a longtime Show veteran–to deliver the best ROI from their SEMA Show experience.

This year’s Summit, now in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall, will feature new-for-2024 business-boosting information straight from the people who organize the industry-topping automotive specialty-equipment trade show.

“Every year, the Summit provides something new for exhibitors. Our team combs through research and data from prior years to deliver the practical and proven advice, like strategies to attract people to your booth while saving money,” said Andy Tompkins, SEMA trade show director. “All you need to do is register and show up to Vegas, and we’ll take care of the rest. Spaces tend to fill up quickly, so secure your spot today!”

The SEMA Show Exhibitor Summit is the best way to learn how to:

Take advantage of SEMA value-added programs.

Use proven strategies to attract buyers to your booth.

Save money and resources on Show costs, such as material handling, electrical and related Show expenses.

Work one-on-one with Show experts to maximize your ROI.

Learn to plan appropriately and budget expenses.

Explore promotional opportunities through sponsorships and other methods.

Registration is available online for up to two (2) company representatives who want to take advantage of this complimentary program. SEMA will provide housing and several meals during the event. Note: You are only officially registered once you receive a confirmation email from the SEMA Show staff.

“Special thanks to our partners at onPeak and the Las Vegas Convention Center for making the Summit possible,” Tompkins said.

Register for the 2024 SEMA Show Exhibitor Summit here. For more information, visit semashow.com/exhibitor-summit.