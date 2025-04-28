Registration Now Open fof 2025 SEMA Show

Registration is officially open for the 2025 SEMA Show, the world’s leading automotive aftermarket event. Returning to Las Vegas, Nev., November 4-7, 2025, the Show brings together the most influential minds, innovative brands, and trend-setting builders, making it the ultimate destination for anyone serious about the business of the automotive aftermarket industry.

Filling every square foot of indoor and outdoor space at the Las Vegas Convention Center and featuring more than 2,000 exhibitors, the SEMA Show is where groundbreaking products debut, game-changing ideas take shape, impactful business relationships are made, and custom vehicles steal the spotlight. From performance and restoration to off-road and advanced technologies, this is where the industry’s future comes alive.

The 2025 event builds on the incredible momentum of the 2024 SEMA Show, which drew tremendous support from every corner of the industry. From packed exhibit halls and dynamic activations to the popular SEMA Fest concert and the open-to-the-public Friday Experience, the 2024 Show reaffirmed SEMA’s role as the industry’s most vital and unifying platform. That strong foundation sets the stage for an even bigger and more impactful experience this year.

“For businesses navigating a rapidly changing market, the SEMA Show offers more than inspiration—it offers stability and an unmatched environment to future-proof your business,” said SEMA Vice President of Events Tom Gattuso. “In times of uncertainty, SEMA delivers clarity, confidence and opportunity, fueling connections that matter and growth that lasts.”

Pricing: Online registration for qualified professional attendees is $50 per person through Friday, June 27. Starting June 28, the rate increases to $75, and as of September 27, registration online or onsite will be $100. A SEMA Show badge includes access to both the SEMA Show and AAPEX.

The 2025 Show will feature immersive activations throughout the campus, giving attendees a deeper, more hands-on experience across every segment of the industry. Education seminars and networking functions will also take place throughout SEMA week, providing attendees with an unmatched opportunity to learn from and connect with industry experts.

Enthusiasts Welcome: While the SEMA Show is the go-to business hub for automotive professionals, it continues evolving to welcome the broader car culture community—enthusiasts, consumers, and fans who power the passion behind the industry. Through new programs and experiences, SEMA is welcoming automotive aftermarket enthusiasts more than ever.

SEMA Show Friday – Open to the Public takes place on Friday, November 7, giving car culture fans a unique opportunity to explore the excitement of the SEMA Show. With access to the Show floor, curated feature vehicle displays, outdoor demonstrations, and crossover experiences with SEMA Fest, Friday attendees get a rare behind-the-scenes look at the trends and talent shaping the future of the marketplace.

Also open to the public, SEMA Fest returns in 2025 with even more energy and entertainment. Featuring live music, motorsports action, vehicle displays, and lifestyle experiences, this celebration connects the enthusiast community with the creative spirit of the aftermarket. As part of open registration for the SEMA Show, SEMA Fest is releasing a limited number of tickets for both SEMA Show Friday – Open to the Public and the SEMA Fest concert, offering fans and industry insiders the opportunity to purchase tickets at the lowest possible cost. The SEMA Fest artist lineup will be announced later this summer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“SEMA continues to evolve to serve not only the industry’s professionals but also the passionate enthusiasts who drive the market forward,” said Andy Tompkins, SEMA Trade Show Director. “With expanded experiences like SEMA Fest and SEMA Show Friday – Open to the Public, we’re creating access for people to engage with automotive culture in meaningful and exciting ways and in turn, a growing enthusiast base will help create a stronger industry.”

From product launches to unforgettable live experiences, the SEMA Show brings together everyone who lives and breathes the automotive lifestyle.

Register now and be part of the global gathering that drives the automotive world into the future. Visit www.semashow.com to secure your badge. For updates on SEMA Fest, including musical acts and times, or to purchase SEMA Show Friday – Open to the Public tickets, visit www.semafest.com.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2025.