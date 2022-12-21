Connect with us

RedTide Canopies Named Official Canopy and Signage Partner of 2023 World Series of Pro Mod

World Series of Pro Mod officials announced that RedTide Canopies, the premier custom canopy and outdoor event printing provider, has been named the official canopy and signage partner of the 2023 event set for March 3-5.

“We’ve worked with Joshua and the team at RedTide for the last few years and felt it was important that our relationship continues to evolve, and we’re excited for that next step to be with World Series of Pro Mod,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director. “We look to set the standard in everything we do, and that most certainly includes signage and event branding. RedTide shares our vision for this event and is the perfect partner to help us make our collective vision a reality.”

The Utah-based company’s mission is to engage the community, businesses, and individuals alike by striving to help local businesses grow and encourage individuals to support their local economy.

“Being a drag racer myself and aligning my company with the best brands in drag racing makes sense for RedTide Canopies,” said Joshua Minson, RedTide Canopies Owner. “Growing my business and helping other organizations grow is something I love. Being a part of Drag Illustrated with Wes and the team in the past with World Doorslammer Nationals has been fun, and I thought the World Series of Pro Mod was the next step. The World Series of Pro Mod is the next step in the evolution of RedTide Canopies and Drag Illustrated working together.”

Along with coming on board as the official canopy and signage partner of the WSOPM, RedTide will be activating on-site at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida, during the event. Plus, RedTide Canopies will offer a significant discount to the WSOPM racers. Forty-plus drivers have been invited, but only 32 of the quickest will qualify to race for the $100,000-to-win cash prize.

“We produce high-quality professional-grade pop-up canopies with fully customized designs for racers,” explained Minson. “We help racers design their custom canopies with their brand in mind and help create logos for their race program. We also help get them the exposure they’re looking for. Our canopies aren’t just for shade. RedTide Canopies help racers grow their race program through exposure.”

RedTide Canopies offers fully customizable awnings and tents, table covers, banners and flags, pit mats, and crew apparel. RedTide Marketing, an extension of RedTide Canopies, helps racers by promoting their merchandise on the canopy website, creating and enhancing their brand, and continuing to grow their racing program.

For more information about the WSOPM and to purchase tickets, visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com.

