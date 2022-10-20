Connect with us

Red Line Synthetic Oil to Sponsor Legends Nitro Funny Cars at NHRA Nevada Nationals

Red Line Synthetic Oil has partnered with Legends Nitro Funny Cars as the Official Title Sponsor to present the 12-car invitational event to be held during the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Oct. 27-30.
 
Bringing the captivating breed of nitro-burning Funny Cars with 1979-or-older body styles and 21-gpm fuel pumps to the audience of the penultimate 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing event has been the result of collaboration between the partners of the Legends Nitro Funny Cars group, the sanctioning body, the racers, Red Line Synthetic Oil, and 17 associate sponsors.
 
“We are humbled and excited to announce Legends Nitro Funny Cars Official Title Sponsorship with Red Line Synthetic Oil,” stated the Legends Nitro Funny Cars team. “Mark Beatty, Brand Director at Red Line Oil, has played a vital and instrumental role in ensuring the success of Legends Nitro Funny Cars for the fans, NHRA, and the overall growth of the sport. We are sincerely grateful for the opportunity, collaboration, and ongoing support from Red Line Synthetic Oil, the NHRA and all 17 associate sponsors who have believed in us early on. Thank you for making this event possible.”
 
Legends Nitro Funny Cars presented by Red Line Synthetic Oil qualifying will take place at 2:30 and 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. The first two elimination rounds will occur at 2 and 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The winner will be decided in the final round at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. The cars and drivers will be accessible to fans in the pit area throughout the event.
 
“We feel very fortunate to play a role in the success of Legends Nitro Funny Cars” Mark Beatty, Brand Director at Red Line Synthetic Oil. “I talk all the time here at Red Line Oil that we are a family, and you can tell, this group is a family as well. We are honored to partner up with them.”
 
To learn more about Legends Nitro Funny Cars presented by Red Line Synthetic Oil, visit www.LegendsNitroFunnyCars.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @Legendsnitrofunnycars.
 
To purchase tickets to the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, call 800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admissions areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

