Red Line Synthetic Oil Named Official Oil of Summit Motorsports Park

Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, is proud to welcome Red Line Synthetic Oil as the Official Oil of Summit Motorsports Park.

Red Line Oil has an immense imprint in the motorsports industry and a far-reaching fan base.

The company began creating lubricants in 1979, and now, as a premier brand of Phillips 66 Lubricants, it offers more than 100 products from engine and gear oils to automatic transmission fluid and fuel additives and more. Its WaterWetter cooling additive is a popular choice for automotive as well as marine and industrial applications.

Many racers at Summit Motorsports Park rely on Red Line Oil products to keep their cars and motorcycles operating at optimal levels, and that makes the partnership between Red Line Oil and Summit Motorsports Park even more significant and symbolic.

“We are honored to be a part of the Summit Motorsports Park family,” said Mark Beatty, Red Line Oil Brand Director. “Family is a big part of who we are as well and something we talk about all the time here at Red Line Oil. We started our #teamredlineoil campaign a little over two years ago to lock arms with folks in motorsports, powersports and all forms of performance. Having this new relationship with Summit Motorsports Park brings it all full circle. We are the lucky ones.”

The partnership was put into place as the 2024 racing and entertainment season begins to spool up at Summit Motorsports Park, which annually welcomes 500,000 racers and race fans. Red Line Oil will be in the spotlight all year through prominently displayed signage and other forms of communication, and the company will display products at select signature events

“We are very pleased and honored to welcome Red Line Oil to the Summit Motorsports Family,” said Bobbie Bader, Summit Motorsports Park Sponsor Sales and Services Manager. “Red Line Oil is celebrating 45 years in business this year, and Red Line Oil and Summit Motorsports Park share many of the same beliefs. We are thrilled to move into the future with Red Line Oil.”

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information about Red Line Oil, visit www.redlineoil.com. For more information about Summit Motorsports Park, visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com or call 419-668-5555.

