Red Line Oil Signs Title Sponsorship of NMCA Muscle Car Nationals

Red Line Oil signed a two-year agreement becoming the title sponsor of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, solidifying the oil company’s commitment to the modern and vintage muscle car market. The Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals offers six national events catering to grassroots drag racing, street performance, and the restoration and customization segments.

“Red Line Oil has a rich history in motorsports and bringing them into the NMCA as the series sponsor is a great fit from hardcore Pro Mod racers to street performance enthusiasts as well as fans across the country,” said Steve Wolcott, CEO and founder of ProMedia Events, the parent company of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals. “We’ve worked with Red Line Oil, along with Arrington Performance, through our exclusive Dodge // Mopar HEMI Shootout program and we’re thrilled they’re stepping up to an even higher profile position with the NMCA for 2022 and beyond.”

Mark Beatty, Brand Director of Red Line Oil, shared his thoughts on the title sponsorship with the NMCA, “All of us at Red Line Oil couldn’t be happier knowing we are kicking off 2022 as the title sponsor of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals series.” He went on to explain, “I love the saying; Real Knows Real, and in the performance world nothing could be more accurate. This partnership falls right in line with that saying. We sell lubricants and products that are designed to protect what racers build and dream up, the NMCA offers racers the series where they can race against the best in the world. We both do what we do, for the racers!”

The Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals is prepared to launch the 2022 season as racers and fans target Bradenton Motorsports Park March 17-20 for the NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem Presented by Holbrook Racing Engines. From there the series heads north to legendary Rockingham Dragway for the Scoggin Dickey Parts Center NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals Presented by MAHLE Motorsport April 21-24. The Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing Presented by HPJ Performance goes down May 12-15 at World Wide Technology Raceway, just outside of St. Louis.

The summer sizzles with the second half of the season when NMCA rolls into US 131 Motorsport Park (Martin, Michigan) for the Arrington Performance NMRA/NMCA Power Festival Presented by Force Engineering over the weekend of July 21-24. Fans and racers are dazzled for the fifth stop on tour when the series visits America’s Racetrack, Summit Motorsports Park, for the exciting NMCA All-American Nationals Presented by Sick the Magazine August 25-28. The championship season concludes with a stop at world-famous Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the NMCA World Street Finals Presented by Chevrolet Performance over the weekend of September 22-25.

Red Line Oil joins over 150 aftermarket companies along with Chevrolet, Dodge, and Ford as a supporter of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals with its six national events, print magazine, e-zine content website, and social media channels. For more information about the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals, visit www.NMCAdigital.com

