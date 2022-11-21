Red Line Oil Race Day Performance Bonuses to Reward Performance, Showmanship at 2023 World Series of Pro Mod

Racers at the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod will be racing for more than just the $100,000 winner-take-all prize thanks to event sponsors like Red Line Synthetic Oil. The lubricants brand signed on to create the Red Line Oil Race Day Performance Bonus Program, putting up $5,000 for five different awards that reward performance and showmanship at the Bradenton Motorsports Park event on March 3-5, 2023.

Red Line Oil Brand Director Mark Beatty has been involved with Drag Illustrated events since the inaugural World Series of Pro Mod at Bandimere Speedway in 2017. After the success of the three WSOPMs and two World Doorslammer Nationals, Beatty knew he had to get involved with the 2023 WSOPM.

“Sometimes events are put on just because they seem like the next thing to do,” Beatty said. “When it comes to the events that Drag Illustrated does, it’s not that. They’re putting on events because they matter. It’s bigger than DI. It’s bigger than all of us. It’s always done for the right reason. That’s rare.”

Beatty worked with DI and WSOPM Founder and Promoter Wes Buck to develop the Red Line Oil Race Day Performance Bonus Program. The program will award $1,000 each to the driver who does the best burnout, cuts the best reaction time during eliminations, sets low E.T. of race day, and sets top speed of race day. Another $1,000 will be split evenly between the two drivers who have the “Race of the Race,” or the best, closest, most exciting individual race of eliminations.

“’Best’ is a unique word. ‘Best’ defines something that happens in a specific moment in time,” Beatty said. “But every one of these accomplishments, it’s bigger than that moment in time. By giving these awards, we’re helping to freeze time for all to see. It’s just fun to celebrate those moments in time where teams and people achieved that because it doesn’t last.”

Red Line, known for their line of motor oil, gear oil, automatic transmission fluid, and other lubricants, also created the bonus program to reward the creativity and boundary-pushing nature of the racers who compete in the Pro Mod classes.

“We are a small, niche oil company and we’re a family,” Beatty said. “The things we do, we do because we love them. We want to support racers because we’re one of them. We’re racers. Real knows real, as I like to say. Red Line was started to figure out a better way of doing things. The Pro Mod guys and gals are the exact same. They know there has to be a better way to get from A to B, a faster way, a more unique way. It’s a never-ending desire to do better. How do you not admire that?”

Additional event details, including invited drivers, will be announced at www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com and on the WSOPM Facebook page.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.