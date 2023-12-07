Red Line Oil Named PDRA Series Title Sponsor

Red Line Synthetic Oil, a leading manufacturer of engine oils and lubricants, will serve as the series title sponsor of the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) for the 2024 season and beyond, the series announced today during a press conference at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show. The multi-year partnership makes Red Line Oil the first series title sponsor in the 10-year history of the all-eighth-mile drag racing series. The 2024 PDRA Red Line Oil Drag Racing Series season will feature eight points-earning races, as well as the fourth annual Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars race.

“This is a huge moment for the PDRA,” said Tommy Franklin, co-owner and co-founder, PDRA. “Since 2014, we’ve been building a reputation as the place to race for Pro Mods, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, Jr. Dragsters, and more. I always say our racers in the PDRA are the best anywhere. It means a lot to all of us at the PDRA that Mark Beatty and Red Line Oil believe in what we’re doing and wanted to get more involved with the series in such a big way. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the next 10 years of the PDRA.”

“There’s something special about the PDRA and the racers and how they do their events,” said Mark Beatty, brand director, Red Line Synthetic Oil. “I was fortunate enough to go to the Red Line Oil Carolina Nationals this year, and the whole feeling of the event was unlike anything that I’d ever experienced before at a racetrack. At the root of everything going on, the organization is in touch with the racers and the fans. That’s who we are as a brand as a well. We take things personal. Things matter to us. It’s a great fit for us.”

Red Line Oil first partnered with the PDRA at the beginning of the 2023 season when the oil brand signed on as the title sponsor of the Red Line Oil Carolina Nationals. Red Line is also a product sponsor for numerous teams competing in the series, including Franklin, the 2023 Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous world champion, and Blake Denton, the 2023 Afco Racing Super Street presented by Menscer Motorsports world champion.

“It’s been a great experience working with Mark Beatty and the Red Line Oil group,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “They’ve been an active partner of the series since they came on board, and they want to make this a beneficial relationship for the racers and the series itself. We’re thrilled to introduce Red Line as the first-ever PDRA series title sponsor.”

Due to Red Line Oil’s support, the PDRA’s two headlining categories, Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous and WS Construction Pro Boost presented by P2 Contracting and Ty-Drive, will see purse increases for 2024. The event winners in both classes will walk away with $10,000 each.

“That raises our per-race purse for Pro Mod to over $50,000 per event, which totals over $400,000 for the season for the two Pro Modified classes,” said Tyler Crossnoe, series director, PDRA. “The additional classes will see slight increases across the board as well. The PDRA has always been about paying back as much as possible to the racers, and Red Line’s support is helping us do that.”

“Pound for pound, inch for inch, the PDRA possesses some of the greatest cars and greatest drivers in the sport of drag racing,” Beatty added. These drivers and teams and owners pour their heart and soul into what they have going on. We’re honored to be a part of that and help lift up everything that they have going on by adding value to the series and helping put a little bit of extra coin in the racers’ pocket.”

The eight-race 2024 schedule includes two stops each at GALOT Motorsports Park and Virginia Motorsports Park, as well as single races at series favorites like Summit Motorsports Park, Maryland International Raceway, and US 131 Motorsports Park. New for 2024, the PDRA will make its first-ever appearance at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tenn.

“I’m just really, really excited about this opportunity,” Beatty concluded. “Deals like this don’t happen very often. I’m super excited to see where this goes. From the bottom of my heart, I hope that the racers appreciate what we’re doing as a brand because in the end we’re really doing it for them.”

For more information about the 2024 PDRA Red Line Oil Drag Racing Series, visit www.PDRA660.com.