Red Line Oil Named Official Factory Fill of Pat Musi Racing Engines and Sponsor of Musi Racing

Pat Musi Racing Engines has added another partner for the 2023 season, announcing today that Red Line Oil has been named the Official Factory Fill of Pat Musi Racing Engines.

The exciting new sponsorship ensures the two brands will work closely together during the upcoming year, with Red Line Oil being recommended to all Musi customers. It will also be the oil and lubricant of choice for the Musi Racing team, including “Bonnie,” the popular ’69 Camaro driven by Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi.

“We’re really excited to announce that Red Line Oil is now the Official Factory Fill of Pat Musi Racing Engines,” Musi said. “People look at sponsors as just free stuff or money in exchange for a decal on the car, but it’s so much more than that, and our partnership with Red Line is an example of that. We believe in the product, sell the product, and use it in our engines.”

Red Line Oil has been an industry leader and a popular choice for racers for more than 40 years. Since its start in 1979, Red Line Oil has produced high-quality lubricants for the racing industry and currently manufactures more than 100 products, including motor oils, gear oils, assembly lubes, fuel additives and the company’s popular WaterWetter cooling additive for the automotive, motorcycle, marine and industrial markets.

Combined with Pat Musi Racing Engines’ strict attention to detail and strong reputation within the drag racing community, it made for an ideal partnership for the Red Line Oil team.

“We’re a family of racers at Red Line Oil and we take everything we do to heart,” Red Line Oil Brand Director Mark Beatty said. “It’s a lifestyle for us and a passion for us, much like it is with Pat. Having Pat and his team back with the Red Line family is something we’re all very excited about. It’s where he belongs and we can’t wait to see what the future looks like for both of us.”

Both companies have also stayed a step ahead of their competition with cutting-edge innovation and technology, another reason the partnership made so much sense. Musi, who had a previous relationship with Red Line Oil during his own standout racing career, has already worked closely with their team on a special blend for Pat Musi Racing Engines and he’s eager to see the future direction of the partnership.

“I’ve always thought highly of Red Line Oil, and I was involved with them back in the Pro Street days,” Musi said. “It’s already been great getting this program off the ground with Mark Beatty and (Red Line Oil’s Chief Chemist) Roy Howell. I’m really happy with the blend that Roy came up with for me, and his knowledge and the extensive report that came along with it.”

