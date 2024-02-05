Connect with us

News

Red Line Oil Latest Partner of Dave Richards Versatran/BlueBird Funny Car Team

Published

Dave Richards and Paul Richards Racing have announced Red Line Oil, a leader in race industry lubricants, as the latest partner of the Versatran/BlueBird Funny Car team for the 2024 season beginning at the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout February 8-10 at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“It’s awesome to have Red Line Oil join our team,” said Dave Richards, driver of the Versatran/BlueBird Funny Car. “I’m excited to have them onboard as we race our first full season. We have a lot of work to do but hopefully we’ll make them proud. I know this Versatran/BlueBird team will be looking forward to having their products in our pit. It will do our motors some good considering how much wear and tear we put on them going over 300 mph.”

Red Line Oil began creating lubricants for the racing industry in 1979 and since has grown to manufacture more than 100 quality products for track cars and street cars. Their cutting-edge technology ensures Red Line products perform and protect better than anyone on the market.

“The 2024 racing season is looking like a banner year for drag racing and for Red Line Oil. We are excited to have Dave and his team join #teamredlineoil,” said Mark Beatty, Red Line Oil Brand Director. “We talk a lot about family here at Red Line Oil because family matters and is important to us. Dave and his team are now part of the Red Line Oil family and we’re better off with them.”

Following the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout Feb. 8-10, Richards and his Versatran/BlueBird Funny Car team will take on the full NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule beginning with the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway March 8-10.

