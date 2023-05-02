Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Red Line Oil Joins PDRA as Title Sponsor of Carolina Nationals at Darlington

Published

Tara Bowker photo

Red Line Oil, a leading manufacturer of motor oils and lubricants, has signed on as the title sponsor of the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Carolina Nationals, series officials announced today. Held Sept. 14-16 at Darlington Dragway, the Red Line Oil Carolina Nationals is the sixth of eight championship points races on the 2023 PDRA schedule.

“We’re honored to bring in a brand like Red Line Oil to the PDRA family,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “As we continue to celebrate our 10th season, it means a lot to have the support of industry leaders and companies that offer the products and support our racers need. From 4,000-horsepower Pro Mods to our Jr. Dragster classes, Red Line Oil has products for all of our racers. We’re excited to begin this relationship with the Red Line Oil team.”

In 1979, Red Line Synthetic Oil began creating lubricants for the racing industry. Today, the company manufactures more than 100 quality products, including motor oils, gear oils, assembly lubes, fuel additives and the popular WaterWetter cooling additive for the automotive, motorcycle, marine and industrial markets.

“In all the years that I’ve been involved in drag racing, I’d never really had a full understanding of the PDRA and who they were and how they did things,” said Mark Beatty, brand director, Red Line Oil. “After talking with Will Smith and Tommy Franklin at the PRI Show, I knew we had to get involved with the series. If you have a conversation with Tommy Franklin and don’t walk away feeling inspired, you don’t have a pulse because Tommy and his entire family are just unbelievable. We consider ourselves a family at Red Line. We’re enthusiasts, and we’re passionate about motorsports and powersports. PDRA and Red Line make a perfect match.”

Beatty is planning on attending the Carolina Nationals to support Red Line customers and partners like Pat Musi Racing Engines, who builds engines for numerous teams in Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous. Red Line is also a major associate sponsor of reigning M&M Transmission Pro 632 world champion Amber Franklin.

“It’s just amazing how all of the stars aligned with all of the right people – Will, Pat, Amber, Tommy,” Beatty said. “I truly think this is just the tip of the iceberg of what Red Line is going to do with the PDRA.”

For more info on the Red Line Oil PDRA Carolina Nationals at Darlington Dragway, visit www.PDRA660.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.