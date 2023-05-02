Red Line Oil Joins PDRA as Title Sponsor of Carolina Nationals at Darlington

Red Line Oil, a leading manufacturer of motor oils and lubricants, has signed on as the title sponsor of the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) Carolina Nationals, series officials announced today. Held Sept. 14-16 at Darlington Dragway, the Red Line Oil Carolina Nationals is the sixth of eight championship points races on the 2023 PDRA schedule.

“We’re honored to bring in a brand like Red Line Oil to the PDRA family,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “As we continue to celebrate our 10th season, it means a lot to have the support of industry leaders and companies that offer the products and support our racers need. From 4,000-horsepower Pro Mods to our Jr. Dragster classes, Red Line Oil has products for all of our racers. We’re excited to begin this relationship with the Red Line Oil team.”

In 1979, Red Line Synthetic Oil began creating lubricants for the racing industry. Today, the company manufactures more than 100 quality products, including motor oils, gear oils, assembly lubes, fuel additives and the popular WaterWetter cooling additive for the automotive, motorcycle, marine and industrial markets.

“In all the years that I’ve been involved in drag racing, I’d never really had a full understanding of the PDRA and who they were and how they did things,” said Mark Beatty, brand director, Red Line Oil. “After talking with Will Smith and Tommy Franklin at the PRI Show, I knew we had to get involved with the series. If you have a conversation with Tommy Franklin and don’t walk away feeling inspired, you don’t have a pulse because Tommy and his entire family are just unbelievable. We consider ourselves a family at Red Line. We’re enthusiasts, and we’re passionate about motorsports and powersports. PDRA and Red Line make a perfect match.”

Beatty is planning on attending the Carolina Nationals to support Red Line customers and partners like Pat Musi Racing Engines, who builds engines for numerous teams in Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous. Red Line is also a major associate sponsor of reigning M&M Transmission Pro 632 world champion Amber Franklin.

“It’s just amazing how all of the stars aligned with all of the right people – Will, Pat, Amber, Tommy,” Beatty said. “I truly think this is just the tip of the iceberg of what Red Line is going to do with the PDRA.”

For more info on the Red Line Oil PDRA Carolina Nationals at Darlington Dragway, visit www.PDRA660.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.