Red Line Oil, Don Schumacher Racing Form New Partnership
Not Backing Down: The Fight to Save Palm Beach International Raceway

Paul Lee Returns with Dustin Heim, Jason Bunker as Co-Crew Chiefs

VP Racing Fuels Launches Speed Sauce Plus New Injection Fluid

Mid-West Drag Racing Series Heads to Memphis One Last Time for Memphis Nationals

Comp Eliminator Racer Ed Federkeil to Support Tunnel to Towers Foundation at SpringNationals

Sand Haulers of America Latest Brand to Ride with Camrie Caruso

Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout Added to NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing

Don Prudhomme Determined to Defend Turbo Class Title at Mexican 1000

NHRA Camping World Series Heads to zMAX Dragway for Thrilling Four-Wide Nationals

Published

Red Line Synthetic Oil will be flowing through Tony Schumacher’s Scag Power Equipment Top Fuel dragster starting with this weekend’s NHRA SpringNationals near Houston, thanks to a newly-formed partnership between Red Line Oil and drag racing’s winningest organization.

Red Line Synthetic Oil taps into its extensive motorsports knowledge to create high-performance products for both race cars and street vehicles, and Don Schumacher Racing is thrilled to be able to take advantage of Red Line’s vast portfolio and incorporate its lubricants throughout its fleet of vehicles. In addition to Schumacher’s 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster, DSR will also utilize Red Line’s motor oils, gear oils, and additives in its race haulers, tow vehicles, service vehicles, and within its championship-winning Factory Stock Showdown Series program.

“Our primary goal at DSR has always been and continues to be, delivering race wins and championships for our partners, and high-quality motor oil and lubricants are a key part of that equation,” said Megan Schumacher, Vice President of Don Schumacher Racing. “Red Line Oil has a long history in NHRA Drag Racing, and is well-known throughout the pits as being a superior product. We’re thrilled to be able to put their products to use starting with this weekend’s event in Baytown.”

When Schumacher, a three-time SpringNationals winner, pulls up to the starting line for qualifying on Friday night at Houston Raceway Park, his machine will be equipped with Red Line 70 weight nitro oil, gear oil, assembly lube, and supercharger oil. The DSR Factory Stock team will incorporate Red Line’s engine oil and drivetrain lubricants into its Drag Pak program when the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Series rejoins the NHRA tour for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Concord, N.C., May 29th.

“At Red Line Oil we always talk about family and passion,” said Mark Beatty, Brand Director at Red Line Synthetic Oil. “What we do is not about having a job; it’s about our customers, it’s about teamwork, it’s our passion. Joining up with the DSR team, welcoming them into the Red Line Oil family is exciting to say the very least. They are family now and we’re here to protect them with our family of lubricants.”

Schumacher and the Scag Power Equipment Top Fuel team begin qualifying for the NHRA SpringNationals on Friday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

