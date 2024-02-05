Red Line Oil Adds $10,000 Bonus for Top Fuel vs. Funny Car Shootout Winner at PRO Superstar Shootout

The winner of the recently announced Top Fuel vs. Funny Car Shootout at the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage will walk away with a $10,000 bonus courtesy of Red Line Synthetic Oil, race officials announced today. The winner will also collect the first-ever Don Schumacher Nitro Superstar Award, named in memory of the late team owner and former Funny Car driver.

After four qualifying sessions – one on Thursday and three on Friday – the non-qualifiers in Top Fuel and Funny Car will fill in the slots for Saturday’s Top Fuel vs. Funny Car Shootout. The quickest Top Fuel driver and quickest Funny Car driver will move on to the final round to battle it out for the Don Schumacher Nitro Superstar Award and the $10,000 Red Line Oil bonus.

Red Line Oil, a leading manufacturer of engine oils and lubricants, stepped up to support the Top Fuel vs. Funny Car Shootout. The PRO Superstar Shootout is all about stepping outside the box and trying new ideas, an ideal fit for an innovative brand like Red Line Oil.

“This is what the sport needs,” said Mark Beatty, brand director, Red Line Synthetic Oil. “We’re all trying to come up with new, fun, exciting ways of doing things. When I heard about this deal, it was an instant flashback to the old ‘No Bull Showdown’ when they put Top Fuel cars up against Funny Cars. The crowd would go crazy. We’re so used to seeing Top Fuel only or Funny Car only. I can’t wait to see how it goes down. The fans are going to love this deal. In the end, the driver who wins this one-of-a-kind award will carry those bragging rights with them to the end of their days. Plus, what a great way to honor Don Schumacher. No doubt he will have a smile on his face.”

Red Line’s engine oils and other lubricants are used by numerous teams in the Top Fuel and Funny Car ranks.

“Red Line can’t lose because we have phenomenal Team Red Line Oil members on the Funny Car side of the world and on the Top Fuel side,” Beatty said. “It’s really cool to have this one opportunity to paint with a broad stroke and reach all of the people that race in the fuel categories.”

The Top Fuel vs. Funny Car Shootout is just one of the unique elements of the PRO Superstar Shootout, which will pay $250,000 to the winners in Top Fuel and Funny Car, and $125,000 to the Pro Stock winner. More than $1.3 million in prize money is up for grabs. The event will also include sportsan racing in FTI Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock.

Tickets for the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the race in its entirety live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.