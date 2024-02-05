Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Red Line Oil Adds $10,000 Bonus for Top Fuel vs. Funny Car Shootout Winner at PRO Superstar Shootout

Published

The winner of the recently announced Top Fuel vs. Funny Car Shootout at the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage will walk away with a $10,000 bonus courtesy of Red Line Synthetic Oil, race officials announced today. The winner will also collect the first-ever Don Schumacher Nitro Superstar Award, named in memory of the late team owner and former Funny Car driver. 

After four qualifying sessions – one on Thursday and three on Friday – the non-qualifiers in Top Fuel and Funny Car will fill in the slots for Saturday’s Top Fuel vs. Funny Car Shootout. The quickest Top Fuel driver and quickest Funny Car driver will move on to the final round to battle it out for the Don Schumacher Nitro Superstar Award and the $10,000 Red Line Oil bonus. 

Red Line Oil, a leading manufacturer of engine oils and lubricants, stepped up to support the Top Fuel vs. Funny Car Shootout. The PRO Superstar Shootout is all about stepping outside the box and trying new ideas, an ideal fit for an innovative brand like Red Line Oil. 

“This is what the sport needs,” said Mark Beatty, brand director, Red Line Synthetic Oil. “We’re all trying to come up with new, fun, exciting ways of doing things. When I heard about this deal, it was an instant flashback to the old ‘No Bull Showdown’ when they put Top Fuel cars up against Funny Cars. The crowd would go crazy. We’re so used to seeing Top Fuel only or Funny Car only. I can’t wait to see how it goes down. The fans are going to love this deal. In the end, the driver who wins this one-of-a-kind award will carry those bragging rights with them to the end of their days. Plus, what a great way to honor Don Schumacher. No doubt he will have a smile on his face.”

Red Line’s engine oils and other lubricants are used by numerous teams in the Top Fuel and Funny Car ranks. 

“Red Line can’t lose because we have phenomenal Team Red Line Oil members on the Funny Car side of the world and on the Top Fuel side,” Beatty said. “It’s really cool to have this one opportunity to paint with a broad stroke and reach all of the people that race in the fuel categories.”

The Top Fuel vs. Funny Car Shootout is just one of the unique elements of the PRO Superstar Shootout, which will pay $250,000 to the winners in Top Fuel and Funny Car, and $125,000 to the Pro Stock winner. More than $1.3 million in prize money is up for grabs. The event will also include sportsan racing in FTI Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. 

Tickets for the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the race in its entirety live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.