Records Fall During Day 2 of SCSN 17 in Las Vegas

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday displayed the reasons the Street Car Super Nationals is a bucket-list event. At a race seeing the return of both unrestricted crowds and international competitors, the COMP Cams Street Car Super Nationals 17 presented by FuelTech also returned to its record-breaking ways.

Rian Hayward of Marysville, Wash. broke the ET record in the MagnaFuel Outlaw 10.5 class Friday with a pass of 3.876 seconds. Second-place qualifier Eric Halverson edged Hayward’s 185.56 mph with his own 185.64 mph to get fastest in the class so far.

ADVERTISEMENT



In Precision Turbo Pro Mod, Hudson Oak, Texas’ Marc Meadors finished the day atop the doorslammer mountain, putting his ’69 Camaro through its paces to lay down a lap of 5.578 seconds at 271.08 mph.

The weekend quickly found itself in the midst of a perfect storm of great weather, a massive car count, and some bad luck. The result: calling qualifying on Friday done for the day midway through Q3 in order to give some relief to the teams, staff, and fans.

“This is Street Car Super Nationals: Unmasked!” said Promoter Mel Roth. “We just wore (the track crew and event staff) out and they needed a break.

“We completed two rounds in every class and in Pro Mod and Mustang Maddness, they made it to three.”

Finishing Friday as the provisional No. 1 qualifiers in the other classes are:

MagnaFuel XDR: Ron Link, 4.129 seconds at 180.74 mph

Hellion Turbo X275: John Urist, 4.227 seconds at 175.68 mph

Morrow Bros. Mustang Maddness: Paul Wolfe

Vortech Outlaw 8.5: Derek Losey, 4.736 seconds at 153.47 mph

All of Friday’s qualifying results can be found at the event’s official page on Facebook by clicking HERE.

Saturday morning’s resumption of qualifying remains as scheduled, with index class starting at 8 a.m. and heads-up classes kicking off at 10 a.m. Spectator gates open at 8 a.m.

Michelle Day took the win light for the Ladies Small Tire Shootout over Kyla Hubbard. Day took home $1500 in purse money plus an additional $300 from Speedway Auto Wrecking. Hubbard earned $250 from Restore Nutrition & Fitness and $250 from PFI Speed. Tess Wood also won $300 on the chip draw from Mike Sutter Mac Tools.

For all the info regarding the Comp Cams SCSN presented by FuelTech 17 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, visit StreetCarSuperNationals.com or click HERE. Spectators can also get their tickets online by clicking HERE. For fans unable to attend live, SCSN 17 is streaming live at FloRacing.com.

Comments