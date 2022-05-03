Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Record Numbers, Big Upsets and More Highlight NEOPMA 30th Season Opener
Advertisement

News

MWDRS to Crown Two Event Winners in One Weekend at Spring Throwdown in T-Town

News NHRA Race Coverage Sportsman

Michalek Brothers Racing Edges Out Competition for 2022 Four-Wide Nationals Event Win

News NHRA Sportsman

Jay Blake's Follow-A-Dream TAFC Team Kicks Off First Race in Nearly Three Years with a Win

News NHRA

Doug Kalitta, Autodesk Team Up for NHRA Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals

News Products Tech

DSR Performance Launches 1150 Horsepower Pump Gas Crate Engine

News NHRA

Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Going Four-Wide Racing for First Time in History

News

Jason Harris Wins April Big Dog Shootout with New Rules Package

News Products

ACL Set for Third Season as Official Supplier of Performance Engine Bearings for Pat Musi Racing Engines

News NHRA Products Sportsman

VP Racing Fuels Posting Contingency Award For NHRA Competition Eliminator

News

Record Numbers, Big Upsets and More Highlight NEOPMA 30th Season Opener

Published

Van Abernethy photos

It’s been 30 years since John Mazzorana’s Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association started up, and their season opener at Maryland International Raceway over the weekend showed that the organization is as strong as ever. Over 20 cars showed up to help the series kick off its celebratory 30th season, and the race generated all kinds of highlights and storylines.

We’ve already covered perhaps the biggest storyline – defending series champion Mike Decker Jr. defeating his son, Mike Decker III, in the final round – but there were numerous other high points from the weekend that we wanted to mention.

Chuck Ulsch Rips Off a Number to Go #1

Former Outlaw 10.5 star Chuck Ulsch has had his fair share of highlights and big-time runs on both 10.5-inch tires and big, meaty Pro Mod slicks, but it’s safe to say he put the Pro Mod world on notice this weekend with his stout 3.61-second, 208.65 mph pass on Saturday. That run in his screw-blown ’68 Camaro moved him around Carl Stevens Jr., who had the No. 1 spot with a 3.613 going into the third and final qualifying session. You’d think the No. 1 spot and a front-running race car would give Ulsch a clear advantage in eliminations, but read on…

Upset Alert

Shortly after running the final qualifying session, Ulsch and the rest of the 16-car qualified field rolled into eliminations Saturday night. The final pair of the round delivered a jaw-dropping result, as Ulsch lined up with former NEOPMA champion Steve King (feature image) in the screw-blown King/Pilot/Miller ’19 Corvette. King struggled in qualifying but returned to the team’s usual performance level just in time. He left the starting line first and ripped off a 3.621 at 211.16 to win on a holeshot over Ulsch’s consistent 3.617 at 209.36.

New Cars Are Here

Longtime NEOPMA racer Nick Montana and his brother, Chris, have been working hard on a brand-new ’69 Camaro for the NEOPMA 30th anniversary season. After putting the finishing touches on the nitrous-fed hot rod, they brought it out to MIR for its maiden voyage. Montana posted a respectable 3.904 at 190.06 to qualify No. 11. Unfortunately, Montana’s weekend ended early when he sustained a crash in the final qualifying session. Fortunately, he wasn’t injured in the crash, but the same can’t be said for the car. Hopefully they’ll be able to get it patched up in time to bring it back out later this season.

Andy Jensen also debuted a new single-turbo, small-block-powered ’68 Camaro, and Joe Newsham brought out his new car, a ’67 Mustang formerly campaigned by Anthony DiSomma.

Carl Stevens Jr. Comes Out Strong

Engine builder and driver Carl Stevens Jr., who won the 2018 World Series of Pro Mod, proved that he’s going to be a strong contender in NEOPMA competition this season in Jim Bell’s ProCharger-boosted ’69 Camaro. He qualified No. 2 with his 3.613-second blast, but parts breakage and an uncharacteristic slow reaction time in the opening round of eliminations put a stop to Stevens’ weekend. Series newcomer Joe Newsham won the pairing with a 3.879 to Stevens’ 3.849.

Pro Mod is Alive and Well

We’ve said this before, but Pro Mod as a whole is in such a good place. Despite PDRA racing in Kentucky and NHRA Pro Mod racing in Charlotte, the NEOPMA race attracted 21 cars. Another handful of cars intended on running the race, but weren’t able to attend due to issues getting parts in time. And the cars that showed up were solid players. Five drivers dipped into the 3.60-second zone, including Ulsch, Stevens, Decker III, Don Tolley, and Fredy Scriba. Another five drivers ran in the 3.70s.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Race Coverage

Movers & Shakers: The People Who Make Lights Out

Scotty G and Paul from Induction Solutions talk a little laughing gas in the staging lanes.

February 23, 2014

News

History-Making Houston Raceway Park to Close Following 2022 NHRA National Event

NHRA and Houston Raceway Park have teamed up to announce the final NHRA SpringNationals as the historic track will close following the 2022 event....

July 14, 2021

News

Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped...

July 9, 2021

News

World Doorslammer Nationals – Pro Stock Qualifying Sheets

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

March 8, 2020
Advertisement

Drag Illustrated is not affiliated with, nor is it bound by any sanctioning body or association.
From groundbreaking stories on underground grudge and outlaw racing to in-depth interviews
with world-renowned racers and exclusive event coverage, Drag Illustrated shines the spotlight
on the hottest stories in drag racing.
When drivers, builders, and hardcore fans want the unbiased truth, Drag Illustrated is where they turn.

Copyright © 2022 Drag Illustrated Media, LLC.