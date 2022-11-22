RC Now Offers GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) Blueprinting

For over 30 years RC Fuel Injection has been blueprinting and balancing both low impedance “peak and hold” and high impedance “saturation” injectors with great success. Many racers worldwide have come to rely on RC for “fuel injection perfection.“ More recently, RC has added “GDI” (gasoline direct injection) refurbishing services to its roster.

Direct injection has become increasingly popular with vehicle manufacturers due to being able to precisely deliver a specific measure of fuel into the combustion chamber. But, like port injectors. they can —and do— clog. And in addition to fuel-related clogging, direct injector tips can be contaminated by carbon from combustion events.