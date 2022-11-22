RC Now Offers GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) Blueprinting

For over 30 years RC Fuel Injection has been blueprinting and balancing both low impedance “peak and hold” and high impedance “saturation” injectors with great success. Many racers worldwide have come to rely on RC for “fuel injection perfection.“ More recently, RC has added “GDI” (gasoline direct injection) refurbishing services to its roster.
Direct injection has become increasingly popular with vehicle manufacturers due to being able to precisely deliver a specific measure of fuel into the combustion chamber. But, like port injectors. they can —and do— clog. And in addition to fuel-related clogging, direct injector tips can be contaminated by carbon from combustion events.
RC begins by flowing the injectors at up to 300 bar fuel pressure (depending on system requirements) and documenting the results. Next, they are ultrasonically cleaned in a special mixture —pulsing the injectors for a more thorough purification. Then, all components subject to wear (O-rings, seals, filters, etc.) are replaced. The refurbished injector is then flowed again to ascertain the volume and evaluate the spray pattern. Before/after results are provided to the customer.
For additional information visit www.RCfuelinjection.com or call 310-320-2277. Overnight service is available with prior arrangements. Injectors should be sent to RC at 1717 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, CA 90501.