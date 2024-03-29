Connect with us

RC Components to Reward Racers Through an Exclusive Partnership with WDRA

RC Components, an industry leader of motorcycle, street, and drag racing wheels for over three decades, announces a unique partnership with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) to benefit sportsman racers. In 2024, current WDRA license holders who purchase RC Components wheels will receive a free set of twelve-point billet lug nuts. In other words, a $100 WDRA license adds up to $220 in savings when purchasing a full set of wheels.

RC Components is hands-on for the entire wheel-making operation with the designing, CNC machining, chroming, and polishing processes taking place at its facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Producing a wide variety of wheels ranging from the 16×16 one-piece forged F5 to multiple designs in the popular Comp Series and stylish Street Fighter lines, racers can certainly find a wheel to suit their needs and transform the appearance of their ride.

“We couldn’t be happier to be a part of the WDRA,” said RJ Clutter, RC Components Director of Sales and Marketing. “This organization is here to support racers of all skill levels and so is RC Components! If you’re just starting or have put in the work and made a name for yourself, RC has the right wheels, and the WDRA has a place for you as well. This grassroots organization is only going up and we can’t wait to see how big it can get.”

RC Components will utilize one of its top dealers and longtime bracket racer, Cody Spears with Spears Motorsports, to consolidate the WDRA promotion that he helped initiate. Spears has been selling wheels for RC Components since 2017, often competes at WDRA-sanctioned facilities, and has close ties with both companies.

Interested racers will provide a photo of their WDRA membership to Spears at the time of purchase to redeem their free set of lug nuts. RC Components billet lug nuts are available in either a polished aluminum finish or black anodized with a machined contrast cut and come in a variety of sizes. Cody Spears can be found on Facebook or by contacting 423-754-8676.

Clutter adds, “The passion for drag racing is very much alive and well in everyone associated with this program. Bracket racers everywhere are noticing the same thing, which is apparent from all the growth the WDRA has seen since its start. With its help, life is coming back to some tracks that seemed unlikely in previous years and that is what we need!”

This story was originally published on March 29, 2024. Drag Illustrated

