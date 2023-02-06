Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

RC Components Named Official Race Wheel of PDRA

Published

RC Components, a longtime manufacturer of racing wheels, has been named the Official Race Wheel of the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA), series officials announced today. RC Components is the latest company to sign on in support of the PDRA’s 10th anniversary season.

“We’re honored that RC Components chose the PDRA to help reach new customers in 2023,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “Our racers are always looking for innovative new products that will lead to performance gains. RC Comp’s lightweight wheels are sure to start popping up on PDRA racers’ cars this season.”

“RC is very excited to partner with PDRA for the business side of it, but I’m personally even more excited to be a part of it,” said Rick Ball, president and founder, RC Components. “Being a drag racer for almost 50 years now, I’ve seen a lot. Watching PDRA start up in 2014 and grow so quickly was so exciting. The grassroots racing is going strong, so I knew I wanted to be a part of that growth. I’ve been to a few of their races over the last couple of years and seeing the growth of PDRA, we knew we had to be on that train. All aboard. Let’s go racing.”

RC Components offers a range of products for cars and motorcycles. One of the company’s objectives with the PDRA partnership is introducing the new F-5 one-piece forged beadlock wheels to PDRA teams.

“Our new F-5 one-piece forged beadlock wheels are the latest game changer from RC Comp,” said RJ Clutter, sales representative, RC Components. “They showcase superior strength, top-of-the-line quality, and they carry an SFI 15.1 and 15.3 rating. We know the importance of wheels being lightweight and strong. These are the strongest, stiffest beadlock wheels to ever come from RC Comp, and they are exactly what you need to get that competitive edge.”

While RC Components wheels are available online at www.ShopRCComponents.com, the company also plans to have reps at around half of the PDRA’s eight championship events this season.

 

The 2023 PDRA season will kick off March 30-April 1 at the East Coast Nationals at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.