RC Components Introduces F-5 One-Piece Forged Beadlock Wheels

RC Components’ mission to introduce innovative wheels to the drag racing market continued earlier this year with the release of the new F-5 one-piece forged beadlock wheels. They’re true one-piece wheels, not welded or bolted together. The F-5 series wheels were developed for high-horsepower applications requiring strength and durability.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #184, the State of Drag Issue, in September/October of 2023.]

“At $2,999 per wheel, they come in at a great price point compared to similar wheels, but the strength and sleekness are second to none,” says RJ Clutter, sales representative, RC Components. “We have both an SFI 15.1 version and the SFI 15.3 version. That brings Pro Mod drivers into the picture now as well, so we’re looking forward to working with those drivers and teams.”

RC Components’ F-5 one-piece forged beadlock wheels are available in 16×16 with the option of 4” or 5” backspace, and with 5×4.75, 5×4.5, or 5×5 bolt patterns. Available finishes are polished and “Eclipse,” which is black anodized with machined edges. 16×18 will soon be available as well.

Rick Ball, RC Components’ president and owner, said he purposefully over-engineered the F-5 series to handle the abuse these wheels will see under hard acceleration and increasing horsepower levels over time.

“Yesterday’s horsepower is not today’s, and the future will be no different, so we need to be ready for that,” Ball says. “As a gearhead and a racer, I wanted to deliver a wheel that had the best quality for the best price.”

“We know the importance of wheels being lightweight and strong,” Clutter adds. “These are the strongest, stiffest beadlock wheels to ever come from RC Comp, and they are exactly what you need to get that competitive edge.”

Since 1989, RC Components has been a leading manufacturer for race wheels, street wheels, and custom motorcycle accessories. The team’s passion and dedication to the sport of drag racing fuels their creativity and desire to produce innovative and quality products. RC Comp wheels are meticulously engineered using state-of-the-art technology and the finest materials to deliver high performance, lightweight construction, and exceptional durability.

“These wheels are completely made in the USA,” Clutter says. “We do everything from cutting the wheels to polishing and anodizing, all under the same roof in Bowling Green, Kentucky. With a collection of over 18 CNC machines, lathes, and 9-axis mills, we take pride in our capabilities to manufacture top-of-the-line products that people are proud to have.”

RC Components works with a number of racers who put RC Comp wheels to the test, including Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings standout Jeff Lutz. The company has also partnered with the PDRA as the official race wheel of the series for the 2023 season.

“Being a drag racer for almost 50 years now, I’ve seen a lot,” Ball says. “Watching PDRA start up in 2014 and grow so quickly was so exciting. The grassroots racing is going strong, so I knew I wanted to be a part of that growth. I’ve been to a few of their races over the last couple of years and seeing the growth of PDRA, we knew we had to be on that train. All aboard. Let’s go racing.”

To learn more about RC Comp’s new F-5 one-piece forged beadlock wheels, visit www.ShopRCComponents.com. RC Components wheels can be ordered directly from their website or through the company’s nationwide dealer network.