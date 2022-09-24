Ray Miller III Wins Moser Engineering $100,000 Friday at the Fall Fling

Moser Engineering $100,000 main event Friday brought the largest Fling car count in history at an unprecedented 674 entries during the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries at Bristol Dragway. The best bracket racers from across the country had their sights set on the biggest payday of the weekend, which would make for one of the most prestigious Fling victories in the franchise’s thirteen years of events given the enormity of the field.

The best door car and best dragster package of the weekend throughout eliminations from Wednesday to third round Friday met in a match race for a set of Brodix cylinder heads. Matt Dadas qualified on the door car side with a .001 package (perfect and dead-on one) while Lee Dixon was the representative on the dragster side after being .001 total as well (.001 and dead-on zero). Dixon showed why he deserved to be in the runoff by throwing down a .002 package to lock Dadas out, and picked up the brand new set of SR20 heads.

As the Mullis Race Cars Fling Racer Appreciation Party kicked off at 7 p.m. with free food and live music next to the starting line for all to watch the remainder of eliminations, the last eleven drivers standing of the 674 entries included Mitchell McKinney, Kiley Thaxton, Trevor Denton, Lester Adkins, Jack Collier, Makenna Brown, Jordan Willis-Parker, Jesse York, Ray Miller III, Koy Collier, and Matt Dadas.

The Thunder Valley track lights reflected off the racing surface as the last six racers staged up for the quarterfinals – three door cars, and three dragsters. Miller was .002 off the line with a commanding starting line advantage to take .006 at the stripe for the win over Willis-Parker. Denton was .006 to the .021 of McKinny, but by way of Denton’s four thousandths breakout McKinney took the win. In the following pair, Collier was .005 ahead at the hit and took .004 to run dead-on eight to eliminate Dadas.

In the all Miller-built dragster final for the Moser Engineering $100,000 payday, Miller was once again double “O,” take double “O” with a .005 reaction time to have a substantial starting line advantage over Collier and took .007 at the finish line for the win. The $100,000 victory would be his first Fling event win to add to his already impressive super class and bracket racing resume.

The Fall Fling will conclude with JEGS Performance $30,000 Saturday. A time run for new arrivals will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the first round will fire off at 8:45 a.m. The Fling Team will be crowning a 2022 Fall Fling MVP with a Todd’s Extreme custom-painted Impact Racing helmet and $1,000 in addition to the Kyle Seipel Never Give Up Award presented by Ivey Hutto Golf Cart Sales.

Everything will be streamed live as it happens on the MotorManiaTV YouTube channel free to the viewer courtesy of JEGS Performance and Mickey Thompson with new exclusive content produced by the Fling Team.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “BRISTOL” to 74121 for race updates.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.