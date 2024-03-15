Randy Meyer Racing Team Has Semifinal Finish in Gainesville

After kicking off the 2024 racing season, the Randy Meyer Racing (RMR) Team has seen a semifinal finish at the first three events, but they have their eyes set on claiming their first win.

The team started off the year at Belle Rose, LA, where 2023 World Champion Julie Nataas qualified 2nd and finished in the semis. The following weekend was the first of two NHRA drag racing events held in Gainesville, FL, with teammate Hunter Green returning to join Nataas. Nataas clinched the second qualifying spot again with her best time of 5.233 at 270 MPH but had issues getting traction and took the loss in first round. Green qualified right behind her with his best time of 5.236 at 278 MPH and got the win in first round over Dan Dietrich.

Rain delayed the conclusion of eliminations and pushed them back to finish during the Gatornationals the following weekend. Green got the starting line advantage but shook and lost traction and clicked it off to get a semifinal finish. Moving onto the first national event of 2024, Green qualified fifth, running a 5.270 at 272 MPH while Nataas sat fourth with a 5.262 at 270 MPH.

Both drivers got the win in first round; Green defeated Megan Smith, running the quickest time of the class with a 5.212 at 275 MPH. Nataas knocked out Mike Coughlin while also improving to a 5.248 at 270 MPH. However, the pair of Randy Meyer-owned nitro dragsters had to go head-to-head in round two. Green again got the holeshot advantage but had issues down track to let Nataas pass by running a 5.359 E.T. to her 5.231 E.T.

“It’s nice to be back in the driver’s seat after a four-month layoff,” said Green. “The car is performing great. We ran the second-fastest run of the weekend in Gainesville. Pomona holds a special place in my heart after winning and doubling up with my father there last November. It will be difficult to top that and do it again, but we have the right people and the same car to do it, and nothing is impossible.”

Moving onto the semifinals, Nataas drag raced against Jeff Veale. She got the advantage off the line this time, but the tires went up in smoke, and she had to let off the throttle finishing her day at the Gatornationals.

“Car is fast and consistent,” said Nataas. “We just had an unlucky semifinal loss as we smoked the tires at the hit. We are ready to find our way back to the winners circle. Hopefully Pomona will be a first win for the season, and first win for me at this track!”

The team is thrilled to be heading to race number four of the 2024 season, the NHRA Winternationals at Pomona Drag Strip next weekend, where RMR finished off the 2023 season in the winner’s circle.