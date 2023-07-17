Randy Meyer Racing Sweeps Nitro Chaos At Mo-Kan Dragway

Connect with us

Nitro Chaos helped commemorate Mo-Kan Dragway’s 61st anniversary with an unforgettable two-day event of nitro-fueled excitement. The third stop on the tour brought together drag racers and fans from far and wide, who witnessed an adrenaline-charged showcase of skill, speed and some record-breaking performances.

In the McKinney Motorsports ‘A’ Field, driver Rachel Curl of Randy Meyer Racing emerged as the winner in the final round, outperforming Todd “The Bull” Bruce to secure a well-deserved victory. Meanwhile, Matt Sackman, also representing Randy Meyer Racing, dominated the CP-Carillo ‘B’ Field and claimed the win with a solid performance. 

Among the standout moments of the event was Scott Palmer’s display of speed in his Top Fuel dragster. Palmer smashed the track record for both the eighth and quarter mile, setting a blistering pace with a speed of 204.46 mph at 5.11 seconds. His extraordinary run included a remarkable 0.8643 seconds at 60 feet and an astonishing 3.2184 seconds in the eighth mile at 265 mph. Palmer’s incredible achievement left spectators in awe of his skill and the exceptional performance of his dragster.

Adding to the excitement, Kebin Kinsley piloted the War Wagon AA/Fuel Altered to claim the coveted number one qualifier position on Saturday after rain delayed qualifying on Friday. Kinsley’s impressive run included a 3.53 pass at 221.24 mph. Not only did he secure the top qualifying spot, but he also reset his own eighth-mile track record at Mo-Kan Dragway, previously set during Nitro Chaos last year, with an impressive 3.56-second run.

The next and final stop this season for Nitro Chaos is September 22nd-23rd at Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Lexington, Oklahoma.

