Randy Meyer Racing Leaves Pomona Still Looking for First Win of 2024

The Randy Meyer Racing Team came to the Pomona Dragstrip for the 2024 NHRA Winternationals hoping to land where they last left; in the winner’s circle. Unfortunately, luck was not on their side, and both drivers were eliminated in the first round.

Hunter Green, the 2023 Pomona winner, flew down the quarter mile in qualifying with a time of 5.277 E.T. at 275 mph to sit third in the field of 17 and had room to improve, but due to rain, the final qualifying session was canceled. However, Julie Nataas had fueling issues and struggled to make it down the track. Her best time of 5.667 E.T. at 226 mph placed her 15th.

Hunter was scheduled to compete against the No. 14 qualifier Mike Austin for first round, but he was unable to make the show, and Shawn Cowie, who was qualified 17th, took Austin’s position. Cowie has been a long-time threat to Randy’s team, and so Randy tuned Hunter’s nitro-injected dragster to power to a 5.239 E.T. at 273 mph, which was more than enough speed to defeat any other Top Alcohol Dragster, but Cowie’s run of 5.223 E.T. at 279 mph was the quickest and fastest of the class.

“I can’t leave Pomona too disappointed,” said Hunter. “We were No. 3 qualifier with the fastest mph. We laid down the third quickest run of the session in round one of eliminations. Unfortunately, we received one of the fastest cars in the class for our opponent, who also happened to lay down the fastest pass of the weekend against us. These things are going to happen. I’m not too disappointed because of how fast and consistent the car is running. Over these last couple of races it’s proving to be one of the fastest cars in the class. We still have plenty of races to go.”

The RMR team finally figured out the gremlins in Julie’s OTG nitro dragster as she drew Garrett Bateman for first round. Unfortunately, Julie was second off the line and second to cross the finish line with a 5.287 E.T. at 268 mph. With more rain delay, the conclusion of the Winternationals will be contested at the next race.

“I don’t think any of us expected to not make it down the track in qualifying this weekend, but with tricky conditions, we struggled and qualified at the bottom of the field,” Julie said. “Randy had it figured out by first round of eliminations, and we made a full pull, but we unfortunately didn’t have enough power and got outran in a good drag race. I have no doubt in my team that we will be back on track for my next race in Charlotte.”

This story was originally published on March 27, 2024.