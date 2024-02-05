Randy Meyer Racing Enters 2024 Season with Stacked Lineup Including Reigning Top Alcohol Dragster National Champion Julie Nataas 

Reigning NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster national champion Julie Nataas and two-time national event winner Hunter Green will compete with Randy Meyer Racing as the team’s primary drivers for the 2024 season, the team announced today. Celebrating its 45th season of drag racing, Randy Meyer Racing will compete in 26 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series events. Nataas and Green will run a full schedule to compete for national and regional championships. Scott Dean will also compete on a limited schedule in pursuit of a regional title. Two-time national champion Megan Meyer and newcomer Deni Jensen will drive team cars in a few match race appearances.

“We’re looking forward to another full season with Julie and Hunter as our primary drivers,” said Randy Meyer, team owner and tuner. “It was very fulfilling for all of us to power Julie to her first NHRA national championship and the team’s fourth in the last five years. Our goal is to help Julie and Hunter win more races and championships before they move on to the nitro ranks.” Rick Belden photo

Nataas, who’s entering her sixth season as a full-time driver for RMR, clinched the 2023 NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster national championship and the Central Region title. Driving the Oslo Tapet & Gulvbelegg (OTG) A/Fuel dragster, she won three national events and four regional races. The highlight of her season came at the NHRA Texas FallNationals in Dallas, where she won the JEGS Allstars for the third year in a row before winning the event and securing the national championship.

“It’s a little extra exciting going into a season as a reigning world champion for the first time, but I’m prepared to work harder than last year to secure another world championship title for the team,” Nataas said. “I know there’s at least a couple new drivers this season and our competitors stepped it up big time last year, so I’m expecting nothing less for this year. We have OTG back on board for the season in addition to two new sponsors: Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts and Airmine.” Auto Imagery photo

Last season, Green won his first NHRA national event at the Topeka race before joining his father, first-time Funny Car winner Chad Green, in the winner’s circle at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif., to close out the year. He will drive the Bond-Coat A/Fuel dragster.

“I’m excited to be entering my third season with Randy Meyer Racing in 2024,” said Green, who is also licensed in Top Fuel. “This will also be our biggest season together so far. We plan to do a full schedule of 15 races this year. I only competed in 10 last year, and with the win at the final race in Pomona we were able to break into the top 10 in points, so we plan on finishing the 2024 season even stronger.”

Dean, an experienced bracket racer, competed in three Top Alcohol Dragster events with RMR in 2023. He will step up to a seven-race schedule this season, alternating between the two RMR dragsters depending on which seat is available.

“Excitement does not even begin to describe competing for a regional championship in Top Alcohol Dragster with Randy Meyer Racing for the 2024 season,” Dean said. “Having a final round appearance out of three races in 2023, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to burn even more nitromethane in 2024. It fires me up to continue learning every pass alongside the former, reigning, and defending, world championship Randy Meyer Racing family.”

Jensen, who made her NHRA regional competition debut with RMR in 2023, will compete in match races alongside Megan Meyer in the Gunk A/Fuel dragsters. The first scheduled match race will take place at Mo-Kan Dragway’s Memorial Day Weekend race. Additional match race events will be announced later this season.

Randy Meyer Racing will kick off its 45th season of drag racing action Feb. 23-25 at the NHRA Lucas Oil Series regional race at No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose, La. Fans can find the full 2024 RMR schedule at www.randymeyerracing.com/race-schedule/.

