Randy Meyer, Julie Nataas Looking For Another Win In Norwalk, Hunter Green To Compete With RMR Team

With a big lead in the points standings of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Julie Nataas and Randy Meyer Racing are looking forward to returning to Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, after picking up a recent win there. Hunter Green will also be back, this time behind the wheel of the GUNK/Boxo Tools dragster to continue his sophomore season in the Top Alcohol Dragster class.

The team visited the well-known facility earlier this month for the 17th annual Stainless Works Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser. Julie qualified No. 2 running a 5.24 ET at 276 mph, while teammate Matt Sackman sat 4th with a 5.28 ET at 273 mph. Julie took down Jasmine Salinas in first round with an impressive 5.20 ET, and Matt also scored a first-round win running a 5.26 ET. The pair also won each of their second-round matchups, pairing the two Randy Meyer Racing dragsters up in the final round. Julie had a slight lane choice with her 5.252 ET to Matt’s 5.253 ET in the semifinals. Matt, known for his sharp reaction times, got the jump on the starting line but lost traction by 60′ while Julie’s OTG dragster won with a strong 5.24 ET and her best reaction time of the race.

“Going into Norwalk, I knew the race could play a big role in our Championship chase, so I was ready for another win,” said Julie Nataas. “There was no other option but to keep the points lead. We ran in the low 5.20s on race day, and I’m proud of my guys for working hard to keep my race car consistent and fast.”

The team hopes to continue their momentum and lead in the standings this weekend with Julie and Hunter and park one, or both, dragsters in the winner’s circle again. Qualifying will begin at 11am on Friday, and first round of eliminations kick off Saturday at 2pm. Stay tuned to our social media pages for round-by-round updates.

“I’m so excited for this weekend,” said Hunter. “This will be the first time my father and I have been at the same track together since Charlotte in April. We struggled with the car at the beginning of the year, but Charlotte showed promise. The car has been taken down the track many times in the past couple of months since, and I’m optimistic that we got it dialed in. I’m working with some of the best guys out there. Now it’s up to me to do my job and be the best driver I can be.”