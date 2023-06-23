Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Randy Meyer, Julie Nataas Looking For Another Win In Norwalk, Hunter Green To Compete With RMR Team

Published

With a big lead in the points standings of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Julie Nataas and Randy Meyer Racing are looking forward to returning to Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, after picking up a recent win there. Hunter Green will also be back, this time behind the wheel of the GUNK/Boxo Tools dragster to continue his sophomore season in the Top Alcohol Dragster class.

The team visited the well-known facility earlier this month for the 17th annual Stainless Works Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser. Julie qualified No. 2 running a 5.24 ET at 276 mph, while teammate Matt Sackman sat 4th with a 5.28 ET at 273 mph. Julie took down Jasmine Salinas in first round with an impressive 5.20 ET, and Matt also scored a first-round win running a 5.26 ET. The pair also won each of their second-round matchups, pairing the two Randy Meyer Racing dragsters up in the final round. Julie had a slight lane choice with her 5.252 ET to Matt’s 5.253 ET in the semifinals. Matt, known for his sharp reaction times, got the jump on the starting line but lost traction by 60′ while Julie’s OTG dragster won with a strong 5.24 ET and her best reaction time of the race.

“Going into Norwalk, I knew the race could play a big role in our Championship chase, so I was ready for another win,” said Julie Nataas. “There was no other option but to keep the points lead. We ran in the low 5.20s on race day, and I’m proud of my guys for working hard to keep my race car consistent and fast.”

The team hopes to continue their momentum and lead in the standings this weekend with Julie and Hunter and park one, or both, dragsters in the winner’s circle again. Qualifying will begin at 11am on Friday, and first round of eliminations kick off Saturday at 2pm. Stay tuned to our social media pages for round-by-round updates.

“I’m so excited for this weekend,” said Hunter. “This will be the first time my father and I have been at the same track together since Charlotte in April. We struggled with the car at the beginning of the year, but Charlotte showed promise. The car has been taken down the track many times in the past couple of months since, and I’m optimistic that we got it dialed in. I’m working with some of the best guys out there. Now it’s up to me to do my job and be the best driver I can be.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.