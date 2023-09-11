Randy Krause Wins Final $30,000 Race at the Summer Fling on American Race Cars Sunday

The final day at the JEGS Performance Summer Fling presented by Optima Batteries at National Trail Raceway brought sunny skies and another $30,000 big check courtesy of American Race Cars.

The morning fired up with the Summer Fling Reaction Time Challenge, where 25 racers were randomly selected to take a hit at the tree for cash. Five drivers earned $100 for ‘double-O’ reaction times.

Roughly 400 entries made for an action-packed day, but the cooperation of the racers allowed the rounds to go by swiftly. As the sun began to set nine racers remained including Kenny Underwood in two entries, Pro bonus winner Matt Obertanec, Randy Krause, Mike Rogers, Dennis Meade, Jim Glenn, Nick Folk, and Tim Wurtz.

In the quarterfinals, Glenn was .018 and dead-on one to the .015 red of Wurtz, while Obertanec had an eight thousandths reaction time advantage on Underwood and got to the stripe by .009 to run dead-on two to advance. Krause made a solo pass down the track on the bye.

With all three drivers remaining having had a bye, Krause qualified for the semifinal bye with the best reaction time. Glenn was .016 and dead-on three over Obertanec, while Krause put together .015 total on his bye to the final.

In a west versus east coast matchup, Krause was .013 and dead-on two in his ‘19 S&W dragster for his first-ever Fling event win, earning the last $30,000 prize of the week. Glenn was .006 red and dead-on five in the runner-up effort.

The final stop on the 2023 Fling Race Series tour will be the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries at Bristol Dragway, Tennessee September 26-30. The pre-entry only even sold out in just three minutes and was capped at 425 single entries.

The Fling Team announced the first half of the 2024 season where they will visit Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Spring Fling Million April 2-6 and GALOT Motorsports Park for the Spring Fling April 23-27.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “Bristol” to 41372 for race updates.

