Rain Washes Away Final Pro Qualifying Session at PDRA Brian Olson Memorial World Finals

Saturday afternoon rain showers and cool temperatures led Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) officials to cancel the final pro qualifying session at the Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger.

“Between the rain we got, the rain that’s coming, the cool temperatures and the sun going away, it wasn’t going to be possible to get the track back into shape tonight,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “Our racers are competing for championships, so we really want to give them the best track possible. The PDRA and VMP teams will work through the night to get the track ready for championship Sunday.”

ADVERTISEMENT



The series did complete a third round of qualifying in all classes on Saturday, as well as the first round of eliminations in MagnaFuel Top Sportsman 48. All classes will go into eliminations on Sunday morning, beginning with Classic Graphix Top Jr. Dragster at 10:15 a.m.

“Sunday’s cool conditions are going to make for some incredible racing,” said Crossnoe, who’s also the vice president at VMP. “There’s certainly potential for new world records, adding another layer of excitement on top of close racing and tense championship battles.”

Spectators who attended the World Finals on Saturday can return on Sunday for $10 with a Saturday ticket. General admission tickets are available for $20.

Tommy Franklin (Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous), Johnny Camp (Penske/PRS Pro Boost presented by WS Construction), John DeFlorian (Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition), Daryl Stewart ($hameless Racing Pro Outlaw 632), Meshal Al-Saber (Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle), and Nick Schroeder (Drag 965 Pro Street) maintained their No. 1 qualifying positions from Friday night.

The No. 1 qualifiers in the sportsman and Jr. Dragster classes are Buddy Perkinson (MagnaFuel Elite Top Sportsman presented by Tejas Borja), Joshua Vanskiver (Lucas Oil Elite Top Dragster), Bryan LaFlam (Top Sportsman 48), Blake Denton (Lucas Oil Top Dragster 32), Charlee O’Meara (Coolshirt Systems Pro Jr. Dragster) and Donald O’Meara III (Top Jr. Dragster).

Sunday’s run order will begin at 10:15 a.m. with first round of eliminations in Top Jr. Dragster, Pro Jr. Dragster, Top Dragster 32, and the second round of eliminations in Top Sportsman 48. The pro classes will follow, starting with Pro Nitrous.

Check the PDRA Facebook page and PDRA660.com for more information and additional updates from the Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Comments