Rain Pushes PDRA Summer Shootout Eliminations into Sunday

The Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) was just two pairs away from completing the second round of eliminations in the pro classes when a thunderstorm halted racing action at the Summer Shootout presented by Ty-Drive. The race will continue Sunday morning at Virginia Motorsports Park.

“We were pushing to get as much racing as possible in before that storm hit, but it hit hard enough to completely shut us down for the night,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “Our PDRA and Virginia Motorsports Park teams will work through the night to get the track dry and prepped for Sunday eliminations. We’ll start back up at 11 a.m. and do our best to get this race finished up as soon as possible.”

Racing will resume at 11 a.m. beginning with Edelbrock Bracket Bash presented by COMP Cams.

In Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous, the semifinal pairings will feature two-time world champions Jim Halsey vs. Tommy Franklin and Fredy Scriba vs. Billy Albert.

The Penske/PRS Pro Boost presented by WS Construction semis include two pairings of teammates, as P2 Racing drivers Todd Tutterow and Kurt Steding will square off, and GALOT Motorsports teammates Kevin Rivenbark and Daniel Pharris will pair up.

JR Carr and John Montecalvo will race in the Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition semifinal pairing, while Johnny Pluchino will have a bye run to the final round.

The only pro class that didn’t complete the second round of eliminations was $hameless Racing Pro Outlaw 632. Chris Holdorf and Dillon Voss secured their places in the semifinals. Holdorf will face the winner of the Wes Distefano vs. George Coleman matchup, and Voss will meet up with the winner of the Daryl Stewart vs. Sam Freels pairing.

Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle is down to the final round, which will feature points leader Chris Garner-Jones vs. defending world champion Travis Davis.

Drag 965 Pro Street also made it down to the final round. Low qualifier Tim Essick will face off against Nick Schroeder in the final.

The PDRA’s sportsman, Jr. Dragster and N/T Outlaw Shootout classes were all at least one round into eliminations. All classes will attempt to finish eliminations on Sunday.

For a detailed run schedule for the Sunday completion of eliminations at the PDRA Summer Shootout presented by Ty-Drive, visit www.Facebook.com/PDRARacing or www.PDRA660.com.

Comments