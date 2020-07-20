Rain Postpones Final Rounds of Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals at Indy

The final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals at Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Raceway have been delayed due to inclement weather.

After a lengthy rain delay before the finals in Top Fuel and Funny Car, NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series officials announced the fourth race of the 2020 season will be completed during the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals, which takes place Sept. 3-6 at Lucas Oil Raceway.

In Top Fuel, a first-time winner will be crowned as T.J. Zizzo and rookie Justin Ashley both advanced to the final round for the first time in their careers. After qualifying eighth in his 11,000-horsepower Rust-Oleum dragster, Zizzo reach the final with victories against Terry Totten, Todd Paton and Terry McMillen. Ashley continued to impress during his standout rookie season, advancing to his first final round in his Strustmasters.com/Menards dragster with victories against Shawn Langdon, points leader Doug Kalitta and Leah Pruett. Zizzo or Ashley will also become the 109th different Top Fuel winner in NHRA history.

Funny Car points leader Jack Beckman will meet Don Schumacher Racing teammate Matt Hagan in the final round. Beckman, who qualified sixth in his 11,000-horsepower Infinite Hero Foundation Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, knocked off Chad Green, Tim Wilkerson and teammate Tommy Johnson Jr. to reach his 66th career final round and third in 2020. He will be seeking his second win this year. Hagan, who won the race last weekend at Indy, advanced to his 62nd final round in his Mopar Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye thanks to victories against teammate Ron Capps, J.R. Todd and No. 1 qualifier. Hagan is after his 35th career win. The matchup also ensures a seventh straight victory in the class for DSR, dating back to last season.

The final round of the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will also be completed at the U.S. Nationals and will award a first-time winner in the class. Jason Scruggs and Chad Green both advanced to the final round of the first race of the 2020 season in the class, with Scruggs securing his first final round in NHRA Pro Mod competition. He knocked off Bo Butner, Mike Castellana and Clint Satterfield to reach the finals in his blown Scruggs Farm Camaro. Green advanced to his third final round in his nitrous-powered Bond-Coat Corvette with wins against Todd Tutterow, Brandon Snider and Kris Thorne.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series continues Aug. 6-9 with the NHRA Indy Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

