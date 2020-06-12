Rain Interrupts Thursday Racing at Spring Fling GALOT

With three days left of high-dollar bracket racing at the K&N Spring Fling GALOT presented by Optima Batteries, Mother Nature has been disruptive. With a questionable forecast for the remaining three days, co-promoters Pete Biondo and Kyle Seipel chose to make a schedule change.

“Our goal is to always provide an experience for our racers that is second to none,” said co-promoter Pete Biondo. “After careful consideration of the probability of some weather over the coming days, we have made the decision to combine the JEGS $25,000 Thursday and the Wiseco Powersports $25,000 Saturday race. All of the prize money, round money and round prizes will be doubled.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Racers,” added Biondo, “have made the commitment to come race with us, and we have made the commitment to provide all of the purse and prizes to our races as advertised. Although we do anticipate some interruptions for weather over the next few days, we feel confident that we will be able to complete both the combined $50,000 race, and the Strange Engineering $100,000 main event by Saturday night, with the option to use Sunday if necessary. We have a full staff and the best track drying equipment available including a Jet Dryer. If or when any weather hits, it will be all hands on deck.”

As it turned out, sprinkles on and off caused some minor pauses until the skies finally opened up. A five-hour delay ensued but the crew of GALOT Motorsports Park were able to get the track surface in top shape with racing resuming.

With 388 cars making the first round, it was decided to complete the second round of racing and then call it a night as the curfew hour neared. Friday’s schedule will ensue with the Spring Fling Reaction Time Challenge followed by the resumption of round three of the JEGS and Wiseco Powersports $50,000 race. Once a Champion is crowned, the Strange Engineering $100,000-to-win main event will immediately follow.

MotorManiaTV is continuing to live stream the entire event thanks to Hoosier Tires and JEGS. Continue to stay tuned to www.bracketraces.com for news and results.

Comments