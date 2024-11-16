Connect with us

News

Rain Halts Racing Halted on Friday at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals

Published

Tom Macht photo

Racing was called on Friday during the first qualifying session due to weather at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

The opening session of Funny Car was completed and a portion of Top Fuel took place before rain ended racing action. No runs were made in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle on Friday. Qualifying will resume at 11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, with two qualifying sessions set for Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

NHRA photo

Funny Car’s Jack Beckman took the provisional No. 1 spot on Friday in the category, while Shawn Reed took the provisional top qualifier among the nine cars that ran at the last of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and the sixth of six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Beckman went 3.828-seconds at 334.82 mph in his 11,000-hosepower PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS. His John Force Racing teammate, Austin Prock, will officially clinch the world championship on Saturday.

Shawn Reed posted a run of 3.712 at 320.36 in his 11,000-horsepower GESi dragster as he seeks his first career No. 1 qualifier.

Friday ticket holders can use their ticket credit toward the purchase of a Saturday or Sunday ticket, or the purchase of a 2025 In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals ticket.

This story was originally published on November 16, 2024. Drag Illustrated

