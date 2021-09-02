RAD Torque Systems Renews Primary Sponsorship for Dallas Glenn in 2022

Ahead of NHRA’s biggest race of the season, RAD Torque Systems has announced their sponsorship renewal for next year for current Rookie of the Year contender Dallas Glenn as he continues to pursue his dream of racing professionally in the Pro Stock category.

“We’ve had so much fun watching Dallas’ success in his rookie season so far and we want to continue being a part of that in 2022,” RAD Torque Systems owner, and fellow sportsman racer, Dan Provost said. “It makes our whole company so proud to have someone like Dallas behind the wheel and representing RAD Torque Systems; we can’t wait to get out to a race once the borders free up a little more.”

With ten Pro Stock races under his belt, Glenn has already been to three final rounds and inked two national event wins in Charlotte, North Carolina and Topeka, Kansas.

“I couldn’t be happier to represent RAD Torque Systems in 2022,” Glenn said. “We were only scheduled for four races before this season started but once we got rolling, Dan [Provost] really stepped up for us and wanted us to do the full season. The fact that they want to sign on as primary sponsor for next season is a cherry on top of an already great rookie year.”

In addition to his two Pro Stock wins, Glenn has also scored a No. 1 qualifying position in Houston, Texas and has a current win-loss record of 14-8.

