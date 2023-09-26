Connect with us

News

RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling Rolls Into Bristol Dragway for Final Stop of the 2023 Fling Race Season

Published

The final stop on the 2023 Fling Race Series Tour is happening this week at the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries. Bristol Dragway will host 425 of the best bracket racers in the country at this unique single entry event. 

“With 677 entries at our 2022 Bristol event, we felt we needed to cap the field in order to deliver the experience our racers have come to expect,” said promoter Peter Biondo. “We decided to only accept 425 single entries to allow us to finish before the track gets too cold or humid at night. Our goal is to provide a safe racing surface and end each day at a reasonable hour.”

Rob’s Automotive Tuesday will host a track-operated test and tune run in conjunction with the American Race Cars/Race Tech 32-Car Dragster Shootout where the finalists will each win a chassis with the winner having choice of builder. 

Advanced Product Design Wednesday will get racers warmed-up for $15,000. ATI Performance Products Thursday will see the first $30,000 big check of the weekend handed out, while the Moser Engineering Friday main event will crown a $100,000 champion. JEGS Performance Friday concludes the weekend with a final $30,000 big check.

The Fling Team has replaced the MVP Award with a Fall Fling Points Championship presented by Hubbard Heating & Cooling where the top points earner Thursday-Saturday will receive a $5,000 bonus, Fling trophy, and a Todd’s Extreme custom-painted helmet. Cash bonuses will be also awarded to second through fifth place. 

As always, the full ‘Fling Experience’ will be in effect with over $55,000 in racer appreciation giveaways (product and cash), a free Laris Motorsports Insurance steak dinner with live music Friday night, and a Fling Kids Treasure Hunt at 6pm on Friday in the Premier Moving Fun Zone to be set up all week down the hill from the tower.

Everything will be streamed live as it happens on the MotorManiaTV YouTube channel free to the viewer courtesy of JEGS Performance and Mickey Thompson with new exclusive content produced by the Fling Team.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “Bristol” to 41372 for race updates.

