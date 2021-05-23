RAD Torque Systems Extends Initial Four-Race Sponsorship to Full Season Deal for Pro Stock’s Dallas Glenn

Coming off his first professional Pro Stock victory just six days ago at the 11th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, rookie racer Dallas Glenn has signed primary sponsor RAD Torque Systems for the remainder of the 2021 season. In what started out as a four-race deal at the beginning of the season has now developed into a full-ride sponsorship for the Mooresville, North Carolina-resident.

“To have Dan Provost and everyone at RAD Torque Systems believe in our racing program enough to extend their sponsorship to a full season is as big of a dream as winning last weekend at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals,” Glenn beamed. “We proved that we can be a contender out here and every pass I get down the track is more experience under my belt. Now that we have RAD on board for the full season, we’re gonna go for that Rookie of the Year title.”

“We have had so much fun so far watching Dallas [Glenn] run the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series,” RAD owner Dan Provost said. “All our friends, family, and customers are calling us congratulating us on how well Dallas is doing. His win last weekend was huge, and we were so excited watching it on NHRA.tv. Once the four-race deal was up, we knew we had to go for the full season and beyond. There’s no way we could stop at four races.”

“We’re racers ourselves and since Canada is still locked down pretty tight, we’ve been racing vicariously through Dallas,” Provost added. “This kid’s got it and we can’t wait to see how the rest of the season goes.”

