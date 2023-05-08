Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

RacingJunk, Tulsa Raceway Park Renew Partnership for 2023-24

Published

RacingJunk, The world’s #1 race and performance marketplace, is pleased to announce a renewal of its longtime partnership with Tulsa Raceway Park. The Tulsa, Oklahoma based track is home to multiple grassroots and professional drag racing events, including the annual Throwdown in T-Town, the Midwest Drag Racing Series, and two Street Outlaws No Prep Kings races.

“We are excited to continue working with Racing Junk. This marks the 11th year with Tulsa Raceway Park, the sixth with the Midwest Drag Race Series and the second with Tulsa Speedway. RacingJunk is the place to Buy, Sell, and Trade anything in the automotive world a person could need, and our fans and racers appreciate the continued support,” said Keith Haney, Co-Owner of Tulsa Raceway Park.

The partnership, which includes a race sponsorship from RacingJunk and mutual marketing support, including RacingJunk’s position as Official Classified Marketplace for the track, has lasted so long because it continues to focus on the most important parts of drag racing – the grassroots community of racers, supporters and fans. 

“Partnering with Tulsa Raceway has allowed us to bring our resources to a large drag racing community, not to mention the fans and attendees of the other events at the track,” explains Scott Stetz, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds Group. “RacingJunk has always been committed to the grassroots racer and sponsoring those folks at Tulsa allows us to give back in a direct way while also sharing what our marketplaces can do for them.”

To learn more about the 2023-24 schedule at Tulsa Raceway, go here: https://www.tulsaracewaypark.com/schedules/.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

6 days ago

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.