RacingJunk, Tulsa Raceway Park Renew Partnership for 2023-24

RacingJunk, The world’s #1 race and performance marketplace, is pleased to announce a renewal of its longtime partnership with Tulsa Raceway Park. The Tulsa, Oklahoma based track is home to multiple grassroots and professional drag racing events, including the annual Throwdown in T-Town, the Midwest Drag Racing Series, and two Street Outlaws No Prep Kings races.

“We are excited to continue working with Racing Junk. This marks the 11th year with Tulsa Raceway Park, the sixth with the Midwest Drag Race Series and the second with Tulsa Speedway. RacingJunk is the place to Buy, Sell, and Trade anything in the automotive world a person could need, and our fans and racers appreciate the continued support,” said Keith Haney, Co-Owner of Tulsa Raceway Park.

The partnership, which includes a race sponsorship from RacingJunk and mutual marketing support, including RacingJunk’s position as Official Classified Marketplace for the track, has lasted so long because it continues to focus on the most important parts of drag racing – the grassroots community of racers, supporters and fans.

“Partnering with Tulsa Raceway has allowed us to bring our resources to a large drag racing community, not to mention the fans and attendees of the other events at the track,” explains Scott Stetz, Director of Sales and Business Development for the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds Group. “RacingJunk has always been committed to the grassroots racer and sponsoring those folks at Tulsa allows us to give back in a direct way while also sharing what our marketplaces can do for them.”

To learn more about the 2023-24 schedule at Tulsa Raceway, go here: https://www.tulsaracewaypark.com/schedules/.