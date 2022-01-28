Racing Surface at Pomona Ground, Polished and Prepped for Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals

Racers attending the 62nd Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona will be able to enjoy a freshly ground, polished, and prepped racing surface at the first race of the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com takes place Feb. 17-20 in Pomona.

The track grinding and polishing was performed in early January by Kurt Johnson of Total Venue Concepts and figures to help racers achieve both improved performances and consistent side-by-side racing at the opening race of the 2022 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT



“The racing surface in Pomona has served us well for over 20 years but we felt it was time to grind and polish it as we prepare to kick off the 2022 season,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA Vice president, track management and operations. “We have worked with Kurt Johnson at Total Venue Concepts on a variety of track-related projects, and this should greatly enhance the experience for the racers and the fans.”

The Pomona track improvements are part of a larger ongoing initiative launched by NHRA following the sale of Atlanta Dragway last fall. Similar improvement, maintenance, and upgrade projects are either underway or set to commence at Gainesville Raceway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis.

To purchase general admission or reserved seats tickets for the 62nd Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, visit www.NHRA.com. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult.

Comments