Racing for Wellness: Straight Line Motorsports Honors and Supports First Responders

Based in South Carolina, Straight Line Motorsports, founded by Russ and Lori Vernali, is driving attention to a crucial issue: first-responder wellness. Recognizing the alarming trend of rising suicide rates among law enforcement officers surpassing line-of-duty deaths, Straight Line Motorsports is committed to raising awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

The project’s centerpiece is a Top Dragster unlike any other—a powerful rolling memorial bearing over 8,600 dates commemorating law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty or by suicide over the past 30 years. This unprecedented memorial underscores the critical message: “It’s okay to not be okay.”

Russ Vernali, a former Connecticut police officer now serving as a Special Agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), brings firsthand insight to the initiative. Russ is also highly experienced in critical incident stress management and peer support through his work with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program (SCLEAP). His rich drag racing history, including winning NHRA Division 1 Pro Comp championships and being named the “Pro Comp Racer of the Decade,” merges his passions for racing and first responder advocacy.

“Any kind of mental trauma they may go through, it’s an injury just like injuring an arm or a leg – it’s an injury to the brain that could be treated,” shared Russ in an NBC-affiliated interview.

Lori Vernali has spent over two decades championing officer safety and wellness. Her extensive experience includes roles with the U.S. Department of Justice and as a Senior Research Associate with the Institute of Intergovernmental Research. Lori’s dedication is amplified by her personal connection as the spouse of a police officer.

The NHRA has embraced Straight Line Motorsports’ mission, offering prime locations at national events to showcase the memorial dragster. Their involvement extends to the revered “First Responders Parade,” providing powerful visibility and public engagement opportunities at events that typically draw crowds exceeding 75,000.

“The idea is to be able to disseminate information at the races that we attend on officer safety of wellness,” Lori added in the interview.

Straight Line Motorsports is actively partnering with local, state, and national organizations to promote wellness among first responders. Plans include racing at NHRA and PDRA events across the Southeast, coupled with appearances at non-racing venues such as wellness conferences and training sessions.

Through this unique intersection of motorsports and wellness advocacy, Straight Line Motorsports aims to foster healthier careers for first responders, ultimately reducing suicides and enhancing community safety.

To learn more or support this vital initiative:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Straight Line Motorsports

Instagram: @StraightLineMotorsports1

YouTube: Straight Line Motorsports

This story was originally published on April 4, 2025.