Rachel Meyer to Replace Sister Megan as Driver of Randy Meyer Racing’s NTK Sensors A/Fuel Dragster

Randy Meyer Racing didn’t have to look far to find a new primary driver when Megan Meyer announced her retirement last year, as her sister, Rachel, has been named Megan’s replacement. Rachel will drive the newly rebranded NTK Sensors A/Fuel dragster tuned and owned by her father, Randy Meyer.

“This is something I have always dreamt of doing with my family and I’m excited I finally get the chance,” said Rachel Meyer, a product design engineer. “I’m lucky to have bosses who will work with my work schedule and allow me to take off to go racing, as well as NGK and Lucas Oil for helping me out this upcoming season.”

NTK Sensors, the world’s largest OE oxygen sensor manufacturer, is the sister brand to NGK Spark Plugs, which served as Megan’s primary sponsor from 2018 through the end of her second NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world championship season in 2020.

“NGK is pleased to sponsor the Randy Meyer Racing team for the 2021 season,” said Beth Skove, General Manager-Marketing, Aftermarket Division, NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) Inc. “It has been an honor to help support Randy’s team over the years, and last year was especially exciting with Megan Meyer breaking two (elapsed) time records and holding the world champion title for the second year in a row. We know Randy has a talented race team and crew, and we’re looking forward to another winning year with Randy Meyer Racing and Rachel Meyer.”

Racing on a part-time basis, Rachel won the 2020 NHRA Central Region championship on the strength of two wins and a runner-up finish. She also reached the semifinals in her second JEGS Allstars appearance.

“Winning your first championship is something everyone dreams of and I can’t believe I finally got it done,” Meyer said. “I knew it would be hard to win one, especially with only racing part time, but thanks to my dad and crew for giving me a great, competitive car I got it done. I’m hoping one day I can win a world championship, then maybe try for a championship in other classes.”

Meyer’s 2021 schedule will be her most ambitious season yet, with 10 national events and six regional races on the itinerary. She’s chasing her first national event victory and her fifth win on the Lucas Oil Series regional level while trying to improve on a No. 11 finish in the national points standings.

“My biggest goal is to finally get that national event win,” Meyer said. “I came close in my first-ever national event and made it to the finals, but I have never been able to get that Wally. Another goal would be placing top 10 in the national points. I came close a few times, but since I was limited to just a few national events each year it made it hard to place top 10.”

On top of racing the NTK Sensors A/Fuel dragster, Meyer also plans to continue bracket racing at local tracks like Mo-Kan Dragway, where she started the 2020 season with a win.

“It’s going to be a hectic year working and racing full-time, as well as finishing my truck and racing it on the weekends I’m not racing the alcohol car, but I’m very excited,” Meyer said.

Meyer, who services the clutch in addition to a number of other driver duties between rounds, will work alongside her dad and the team he’s assembled to work on Randy Meyer Racing’s A/Fuel cars. Megan will also join the team at a few races to handle media duties, while the sisters’ mom, Mary, helps out as well.

“I would like to thank my mom, dad, and sister Megan for everything they do for me on and off the track,” Meyer said. “I couldn’t do this without any of them. I also want to thank all the crew guys who have helped me in the past – Ted, Howard, Craig, Kevin, Kris, Roy, JJ, Rob, Jeff, and Rich – for helping me at the races.”

Meyer will begin her 2021 season in the NTK Sensors dragster at the NHRA South Central division’s season opener, Feb. 26-27, at No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose, La.

