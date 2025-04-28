Racetech USA Launches NHRA Contingency Program at the 2025 American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Racetech, a global leader in competition seat innovation, is proud to announce its official entry into the NHRA Contingency Program at Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series national events. The partnership was launched at the 2025 American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, held at the legendary zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

Racetech USA has committed over $30,000 in potential contingency payouts in 2025 to racers who win or runner-up in the following classes:

Stock Eliminator

Super Stock

Super Gas

Super Street

Top Sportsman

Factory Stock Showdown (including OEM-equipped Drag Pak and Cobra Jet)

Factory X

Pro Mod

To be eligible, competitors must run Racetech seats and display the official Racetech decal on both sides of their race car.

“Drag racing is the ultimate test of precision, performance, and durability – the same qualities engineered into Racetech seats,” said Brian Oleshak, Racetech USA’s Vice President of Sales. “We’re proud to support NHRA racer safety in one of the most competitive motorsports in the world.”

Contingency decals will be available on-site at Charlotte and distributed through NHRA Tech Trailer prior to the start of eliminations.

Racers can look forward to enhanced support, increased visibility, and new opportunities through Racetech’s involvement with the NHRA community throughout 2025 and beyond.

To learn more about Racetech’s range of FIA-certified seats and safety solutions, visit Racetech-USA.com or contact the Nevada office at (775) 392 – 4507.

For full contingency rules, visit: NHRA.com/Competition/Contingency.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2025.