News

RACERSCLUB Set to Elevate the Experience with Finish Line Club at the World Series of Pro Mod presented by JHG and J&A Service

Published

RACERSCLUB, the premier lifestyle brand for the racing community, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the most exclusive spot at Bradenton Motorsports Park during the 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by JHG and J&A Service. This partnership heralds a new era of racing events where the ethos of the race meets the spirit of community and exclusivity.  

Drag Illustrated has given us the golden opportunity to sponsor the top-end lounge near the finish line, which will be called THE RACERSCLUB – the place to party!” stated Josh Dixon, RACERSCLUB Brand Manager. “This will be a great experience for racing fans. Plus, there may even be additional perks to be announced, such as surprise visits from the biggest names at WSOPM!”

THE RACERSCLUB members will enjoy VIP access to the most sought-after area at Bradenton Motorsports Park, all without the need for a special pass. Simply repping RACERSCLUB gear – a T-shirt, hat or hoodie – will unlock access to this elite club at the finish line at the drag strip. This unique approach ensures that the brand’s essence, “created by racers, for racers,” is lived and experienced firsthand by its community.

In addition to spectacular views and VIP treatment, brand ambassadors will be signing autographs during various meet-and-greet sessions during the weekend at THE RACERSCLUB.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. RACERSCLUB is also launching the “Tag It” promotion, giving members a chance to win an exclusive bundle package, including a T-shirt of their choice from one of the collections, a sticker, lanyard and hat. To participate, members are encouraged to place their RACERSCLUB sticker anywhere in Florida from March 1-3. By snapping a photo and tagging @RACERSCLUB in their posts, members enter to win based on the location and humor of their submission.

“Our first debut at the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage was great, but WSOPM is going to be on a whole other level! Meeting the people and experiencing their good vibes only builds the fire stronger within RACERSCLUB! That’s what it’s all about – this movement!” exclaimed Dixon.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the most exclusive gathering at the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod. Join THE RACERSCLUB at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“We are so looking forward to meeting even more fans and building more relationships with the racing community! Because of Drag Illustrated, we have literally built this brand overnight, and we are just getting started!” concluded Dixon.

For more information about RACERSCLUB, stop by and see us at WSOPM or visit our website, racers.club. Follow us on social media @RACERSCLUB, and never miss an update or collection drop.

