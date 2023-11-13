Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

RACERSCLUB Celebrates Erica Enders’ Historic Sixth NHRA Pro Stock World Championship

Published

In a display of unparalleled skill and determination, Erica Enders, RACERSCLUB brand ambassador and legendary drag racer, clinched her sixth NHRA Pro Stock world championship at the season-ending NHRA Finals in Pomona, California. This monumental victory further cements her legacy in the racing world, trying Pro Stock icon Warren Johnson with six world titles.

Reflecting on her win, Enders stated, “This is for every little girl who dreamed of doing something incredible. It’s about never giving up and always pushing forward, no matter what.” Her relentless pursuit of excellence mirrors the core values of RACERSCLUB, where passion, community, and determination are the driving forces.

Wes Buck, Founder of RACERSCLUB, expressed his admiration, saying, “Erica’s journey and achievement resonate deeply with what we stand for at RACERSCLUB. Her determination, commitment to her craft, and incredible success are not just inspiring but a vivid reminder of our ethos – that no finish line is out of reach when you live life wide open.”

Enders’ victory is not just a personal triumph but a beacon of inspiration for aspiring racers and enthusiasts worldwide. It embodies the spirit of racing – a testament to the power of resilience and the relentless pursuit of goals.

RACERSCLUB congratulates Erica Enders on this historic win and looks forward to continuing to support her journey, inspiring others to chase their dreams with the same fervor and passion.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.