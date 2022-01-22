Racers React: Inaugural DI Award Nominations

From NHRA Top Fuel superstar Steve Torrence to back-to-back STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings champion Ryan Martin amidst a slew of heavy hitters in the Racer of the Year conversation, John DeFlorian’s oh-so-close 4.000-second pass in PDRA Extreme Pro Stock and NHRA Pro Mod standout Lyle Barnett’s incredible debut season in Pass of the Year and Breakout Racer of the Year categories, respectively, DRAG ILLUSTRATED’s first-ever awards program has the drag racing world buzzing with two weeks to go until the ceremony on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022.

Categories for the inaugural DRAG ILLUSTRATED Awards include: Racer of the Year, Sportsman Racer of the Year, Outlaw Racer of the Year, Breakout Racer of the Year, Pass of the Year, Race of the Year, Crew of the Year, John Force Showmanship Award, Tuner of the Year, Drag Racing Ambassador of the Year, Promoter of the Year, Track of the Year, Moment of the Year, Rivalry of the Year and Social Media Influencer of the Year.

Check out reactions from across the drag racing landscape, including emotion-driven tidbits from some of the biggest and most respected names the sport has to offer as word of this year’s official nominees circulate.

KELLY WADE, NHRA.COM

First off, congratulations to each of the awesome racers nominated for inaugural DI Awards. But can we just talk about what a splash @DragIllustrated has made with these graphics? They are EVERYWHERE! Clever, guys. Very clever. https://t.co/tdfEXQAABQ — Kelly Wade (@kellywadewrites) January 21, 2022

LYLE BARNETT, ELITE MOTORSPORTS/MODERN RACING, NHRA PRO MOD

WR BUCK, BUCK BROS. RACING CREW CHIEF, PDRA EXTREME PRO STOCK

JEFF PIERCE, CREW CHIEF/TUNER

GREG ANDERSON, KB RACING, NHRA PRO STOCK

DALLAS GLENN, KB RACING, NHRA PRO STOCK

RON CAPPS, RON CAPPS MOTORSPORTS, NHRA FUNNY CAR

TEXAS MOTORPLEX

CLAY MILLICAN, STRINGER MOTORSPORTS, NHRA TOP FUEL

BRADENTON MOTORSPORTS PARK

KEN QUARTUCCIO, QUARTUCCIO RACING, PRO 275

ROB GOSS, GOSS RACING, X275

SCOTT PALMER, SCOTT PALMER RACING, NHRA TOP FUEL, OUTLAW PRO MOD

TYLER CROSSNOE, SERIES DIRECTOR, PDRA

STEVIE JACKSON, KILLIN’ TIME RACING, NHRA PRO MOD, OUTLAW PRO MOD

ALEX LAUGHIN, AL40 MOTORSPORTS, NHRA TOP FUEL, NHRA PRO STOCK

ANDY CARTER, GENERAL MANAGER, TEXAS MOTORPLEX

BRIAN LOHNES, NHRA ON FOX

REAL PRO STOCK ASSOCIATION

VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK

BRUNO MASEL, ELITE MOTORSPORTS/AUTOGEEK RACING, NHRA PRO STOCK

