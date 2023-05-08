Racers, Insiders & Fans React to Epic Cleetus & Cars Event in Indy

The 2023 running of Cleetus and Cars at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park was a sight to behold.

With thousands of fans in attendance, as well as nearly 400 race cars of various configuration and purpose, the beloved YouTuber’s annual pilgrimage to Brownsburg, Indiana, was especially significant this year as it produced a collaboration between McFarland’s traveling circus and the National Hot Rod Association’s Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. The two events were held in conjunction and the results were massively positive. Industry insiders, racers and fans unaminously praised the outcome and overall experience.

